Nathan Fillion: age, height, wife, family, education, career, net worth

Nathan Fillion is one of the biggest Canadian-American Hollywood actors. His career spans over 25 years. The good looking actor has appeared in many television shows and movies since his debut in the industry. Nathan might be a geek, but there are multiple sides to his personality, and he has harnessed them on his journey to movie stardom.

Fillion attends the Warner Bros' premiere of The Suicide Squad at The Landmark Westwood. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Nathan Fillion has featured in video games and animated movies as a voiceover actor. However, he does not limit himself to acting alone. The versatile colour has directed and produced several movies. He also dabbles in philanthropic works.

Profile summary

Birth name: Nathan Christopher Fillion

Nathan Christopher Fillion Date of birth : 27th of March, 1971

: 27th of March, 1971 Age : 50 years old

: 50 years old Profession : movie actor, movie producer and director, voiceover actor, and philanthropist

: movie actor, movie producer and director, voiceover actor, and philanthropist Famous for : His appearance in movies like Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy and Rookies

: His appearance in movies like Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy and Rookies Birthplace/hometown: Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada

Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada Nationality : Canadian-American

: Canadian-American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: He resides in the United States of America and Canada

He resides in the United States of America and Canada Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Height : 187 centimetres (6 feet and 2 inches)

: 187 centimetres (6 feet and 2 inches) Weight : 96 kilograms

: 96 kilograms Body build: Fit

Fit Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour: Light Brown

Light Brown Parents : Robert “Bob” Fillion and June “Cookie” Early

: Robert “Bob” Fillion and June “Cookie” Early Sibling : Jeff Fillion

: Jeff Fillion Marital status : Single

: Single Previous dating : Perey Reeves, Mikaela Hoover, Vanessa Marcil, Krista Allen, Stana Katic, Felicia Day, and Kate Luyben

: Perey Reeves, Mikaela Hoover, Vanessa Marcil, Krista Allen, Stana Katic, Felicia Day, and Kate Luyben Education : Holy Trinity Catholic High School, Concordia University of Edmonton, and University of Alberta

: Holy Trinity Catholic High School, Concordia University of Edmonton, and University of Alberta Instagram account : @nathanfillion

: @nathanfillion Twitter account: @NathanFillion

Background information

The Suicide Squad actor was born on the 27th of March, 1971, to Robert and June Fillion. He was born and raised in Mill Woods, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Nathan Fillion's parents were professional English teachers. More so, is Nathan Fillion French? No, he is not. His father's side is Quebec, while his mother has a mix of Norwegian and Finnish blood.

Nathan Fillion's education was smooth until his acting became defined. He attended Holy Trinity High School and got a high school diploma. After that, he furthered his education at Concordia University and later the University of Alberta.

Who is Nathan Fillion's brother? His elder brother, Jeff Fillion, is a high school principal in Canada.

Fillion at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

How old is Nathan Fillion?

Nathan Fillion's age is currently 50 years. He celebrated his golden jubilee on the 27th of March, 2021.

Career

Nathan Fillion worked odd jobs while chasing a career in front of the camera. He got a major movie role in 1994 after he moved to New York. His acting in the television series, One Life to Live, got him an Emmy award nomination in 1996.

But then, is Nathan Fillion a teacher? No, he is not. However, the actor understands the importance of education and founded a Kids Need to Read nonprofit organisation with PJ Haarsma and Denise Gary.

Since he began acting, Fillion's acting prowess has placed him on an enviable pedestal in Hollywood. The star has been on several television series and movies. Since Nathan Fillion's movie appearance in 1994 when he played Walter Hoade in Strange and Rich, he has featured in several others. Below is a list of notable Nathan Fillion's series and film features so far:

Saving Private Ryan

Blast from the past

Water’s Edge

Serenity

Slither

Trucker

Much Ado About Nothing

Party Central

Deadpool

The Suicide squad

Night Hunter

Ordeal in the Arctic

Spin City

One Life to Live

Firefly

Alligator point

Miss Match

Hollywood Division

Lost

Drive

Robot Chicken

Desperate Housewives

Castle

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Rick and Morty

Wonder Woman

Santa Clarita Diet

Big Mouth

The Magic School Bus Rides Again

Nathan Fillion's Guardians of the Galaxy appearance is one of his works in voiceover acting. Nathan also has some video game features under his belt. Some of them include:

Jade Empire

Halo 3

Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff

Destiny

Is Nathan Fillion married?

No, he is not. Nevertheless, he has had romantic involvements with several female partners within and outside the movie industry, including Mikaela Hoover, Vanessa Marcil, Krista Allen, Stana Katic, and Felicia Day. So, everyone still looks forward to who Nathan Fillion's wife will eventually be.

Fillion featuring in the season four premiere of The Rookie. Photo: Raymond Liu

Source: Getty Images

But then, does Nathan Fillion have a daughter? Although unmarried, rumours have it that the talented actor is the father of Calliope Day. His romance with the fellow Hollywood actress Felicia Day can be linked to this rumour.

Height, weight, and appearance

Nathan Fillion's height is 6 feet and 2 inches. He has a nice physique and sometimes shares images of his toned body on social media. He weighs about 96 kg but shredded some recently. Nathan Fillion's weight loss generated mixed reactions from his fans. However, they all agreed that the actor looks more dashing as a result.

Net worth

Nathan Fillion has built massive financial standings for himself. The actor has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Nathan Fillion's net worth comes from a successful career in front of the camera. He was paid $100,000 for each episode of ABC's television series Castle. The show started in 2009 and ended in 2016. It is also one of Nathan's most popular features on TV.

Nathan Fillion plays different roles in his movie and television features. One minute he is a superhero, and the next, he might just be the poor guy who needs to be saved. However, his sense of humour is never in question.

READ ALSO: James May bio: age, wife, net worth, Top Gear, latest updates

If you are a fan of motor cars and races, you must have heard of James May. As published on Briefly.co.za, the English man writes about the capacities and durability of cars.

Also, he hosts TV programs, and his versatility cuts across several topics.

Source: Briefly.co.za