James May bio: age, wife, net worth, Top Gear, latest updates

You must have heard about James May if you are a fan of motor cars and races. The English man writes about the capacities and durability of cars. Also, he hosts TV programs, and his versatility cuts across several topics. Besides, the former journalist turned TV star was one of BBC’s highest-paid stars.

May attends a screening of The Grand Tour season 3 at The Brewery. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

James May has been in the show hosting and column business for over two decades. His resumé is very impressive, although with a few bumps along the way. For instance, he was fired from most of his previous jobs, except Top Gear. Nevertheless, he is now a successful man.

Who is James May?

James Daniel May is an English television presenter and journalist. On the 16th of January, 1963, he was born in Bristol, England, United Kingdom and named after his father, James May, who worked at an aluminium die-casting foundry. So, how old is James May? James May’s age is 58 years.

James' mother, Kathleen, was a homemaker. He has three siblings: two sisters, Sarah and Jane, and a brother. Interestingly, he had a great passion for music as a young lad; he played the piano, saxophone, and flute.

Education

James started his education at Caerleon Endowed Junior School before moving to Oakwood Comprehensive School. Finally, he bagged a degree in music from the Pendle College at Lancaster University.

Career

James began his career as a hospital record officer but quickly moved on from it. He was a sub-editor with two automotive magazines, The Engineer and then Autocar, in the 1980s. Unfortunately, he lost the job with Autocar after playing a prank that his superior did not find funny.

May arrives in an Audi at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at Tate Modern. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Afterwards, James May branched into TV hosting in 1988 with the popular television program, Driven. He got television and video games commercials and gigs after that. Between 2003 and 2015, the TV host became popular with Top Gear and later The Grand Tour (since 2015).

When did James May join top gear? He was welcomed to the Top Gear family in 2003. At that time, he joined presenters Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson for Series 2 of the show. However, he got his first shot on the show in 1999 after Clarkson's departure in 1998. During that time, he drove and talked cars alongside Julia Bradbury and others.

James May has an adventurous soul. He has broken several world records as far as motor tours are concerned. For instance, he rode to the Magnetic North Pole with the Top Gear co-host Jeremy Clarkson and travelled to the Pacific Ocean by driving through the Andes. In addition, according to the Guinness record, he is the first person to finish the Rallycross.

James May's toy stories

James May's love for toys is renowned. He created and hosted James May's Toy Stories show, where he fulfilled his boyhood dream of building a real house with Lego.

James May's Lego house was made out of over three million individual Lego bricks. Unfortunately, the house was demolished three months later, even though it took 1000 volunteers to build it.

Why was James May in the hospital?

James's love for adventures got him into trouble at some point. He suffered a concussion after falling during a tour of Syria with Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson in 2010. He spent some time at the clinic and got better. Also, he was hospitalised for a severe case of food poisoning in 2017.

Was James May ever married?

No, there is no James May's wife in the picture. The celebrity show host and author has been in a relationship with Sarah Frater since 2000. Although they are not legally married, they live together. James May adores his partner and gifts her various jewellery pieces, even though they have no children yet.

James May's height, body measurements and appearance

How tall is James May? May is 5 feet and 11 inches tall. He weighs about 90 kilograms and has blue eyes with grey hair. More so, he is an active man and keeps fit. His shoe size is 11 (US) or 44 (EU).

How much is James May worth?

James May has a robust and lucrative career. He has authored over a dozen books on various subjects and hosted several shows. In addition, he is the curator of DriveTribe, an internet community for motoring fans.

L-R: Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May at a screening of The Grand Tour season 3. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

So with all this impressive resumé, what is James May's net worth? The Top Gear host's net worth is estimated at $40 million. In addition, he has an array of exotic and sports cars in his garage.

Latest update

James May's Our Man in Japan show details his three months' tour of the Asian country. The series is divided into six episodes and recounts his exploits of Japan's icy and balmy weather.

Besides, May and his co-hosts on The Grand Tour caused a stir in the media in April 2021 when they were spotted together in Shires Retail Park, Leamington, United Kingdom. Some thought they were filming the fourth series of The Grand Tour.

James May is a versatile man. He talks and hosts shows on wines, cooking, travelling, toys, and cars. So far, he is also a tested and trusted actor with movie credits.

