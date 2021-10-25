Joe Cole (actor): age, family, movies and TV shows, height, profile, net worth

Joe Cole is famous for featuring as John Shelby on Peaky Blinders. Peaky Blinders is a BBC drama that follows the nefarious connections and criminal exploits of the Shelby family. Since he departed from the show in 2017, he has graced the screens through other movies and TV shows. His most recent project is Against the Ice, where he features as Iver Iversen.

What is actor Joe Cole doing now? Photo: @CGTN en Español

Joe Cole was not the best academically and had to repeat some of his grades. He did not let the situation determine his fate. At the age of 22, his life took a turn when he ventured into acting. Little did he know how impactful the decision would be. His biography highlights his life and journey to success.

Joe Cole's profile summary

First name: Joseph

Joseph Middle name: Michael

Michael Surname: Cole

Cole Nickname: Joe Cole

Joe Cole Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 28th November 1988

28th November 1988 Birthday: 28th November

28th November Age: 32 years in 2021

32 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Kingston upon Thames, London, England, United Kingdom

Kingston upon Thames, London, England, United Kingdom Residence: Kingston, London.

Kingston, London. Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Languages: English

English Height in cm: 180 cm

180 cm Height in feet: 5 Feet 11 Inches

5 Feet 11 Inches Weight in kg: 70 kg

70 kg Weight in pounds: 154 lbs

154 lbs Shoe size: 10 (UK)

10 (UK) Eye colour: Light blue

Light blue Hair colour: Blonde (Reddish)

Blonde (Reddish) Chest size: 42

42 Waist size: 31

31 Bicep size: 15

15 Siblings: 4

4 Alma mater: National Youth Theatre

National Youth Theatre Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 2010-present

2010-present Joe Cole's Instagram profile: theotherjoecole

theotherjoecole Facebook profile: Joe Cole

Joe Cole Twitter account: @theotherJoeCole

Joe Cole's biography

Joe has always passionate about acting and drama, and his high school teacher encouraged him to join the National Youth Theatre, a charity organization. The decision to join the organization exposed him to the lucrative acting field, and through agents, he landed his first acting role.

Joe Cole's age

Who is Joe Cole's brother? Photo: @Cine & Más

Joseph Michael Cole, popularly known as Joe Cole, was born on 28th November 1988 in Kingston, London, United Kingdom. He is the oldest of his parents' five children. As of October 2021, he is thirty-two years old.

Joe Cole's family

Joseph lived with his parents and siblings in Kingston, where he went to school and experienced the other aspects of his life. His father earned a living by repairing boats, and that is how he raised Joe Cole' siblings. Joseph is the eldest child in his family.

Is Joe Cole and Finn Cole related?

Joseph has four siblings, although not much is known about Joe Cole' siblings apart from Finn Cole. Finn is also an actor. He features in Peaky Blinders as Michael Gray and Joshua Cody in Animal Kingdom.

Joe Cole's movies and TV shows

Joseph joined the National Youth Theatre at the age of 19 and joining the organization helped him realize his career as an actor. He landed his acting roles through agents. He also met Rikki Beadle-Blair, a scriptwriter and director who helped him grow his career as an actor.

Movies

Joseph made his debut in acting in 2010 when he featured as Michael in a short film called Assessment. Since then, he has become a regular on the screens, and these are the movies and roles he has played:

Sam in Volume

Tommy in Offender

Scott in Now Is Good

Chas in A Long Way Down

Connor in Slap

Kenneth Lamont in The Falling

Johnny in Peterman

Reece in Green Room

Jones in Pressure

Marzin in Secret in Their Eyes

Gordon in Eye on Juliet

Nick in Woodshock

Billy Waller in Thank You for Your Service

Billy Moore in A Prayer Before Dawn

Ed in Happy New Year, Colin Burstead

Kyle Parson in One of these Days

Iver Iversen in Against the Ice

TV shows

Joe Cole on Peaky Blinders. Photo: @Dan Wheeldon

Apart from playing John Shelby in Peaky Blinders, Joe Cole has also featured in the following TV shows:

Leo Cooper in The Bill

Shaun Jackson in Holby City

Lee in Stanley Park

Jordan in Come Fly with Me

Alan Stewart in Injustice

Luke in Skins

Jack in The Thick of It

Trevor in The Hour

Stephen in Playhouse Presents

Frank in Black Mirror

Charlie in Pure

Sean Wallace in Gangs of London

Harry Palmer in The Ipcress File

Joe Cole's height

How tall is Joe Cole? Joseph has an athletic body and is averagely built. He is 5'11" tall and weighs approximately 70kgs.

Joe Cole's net worth

Joe Cole has earned a dime from acting in the past decade. Apart from featuring in popular shows like Peaky Blinders, which propelled his fame, his financial status also grew. According to sources, his net worth is alleged to amount to $2.5 million.

Joe Cole has been vocal about social issues like the LGBT and constantly supports the push for LGBT community rights. While most people imagine he is at the peak of his career, he wishes to work with decorated icons like Johnny Harris, Nicolas Winding Refn, Tom Hardy, Shawn Meadows and Paddy Considine.

