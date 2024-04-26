A white man did not let an IsiZulu song get him down during his attendance at a Karaoke night event

The gentleman sang the popular Umbayimbayi song by Big Zulu, Sjava and Inkabi Zezwe

The online community reacted to the clip, with many impressed and applauding him for his effort

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A white man sang a Zulu song during karaoke night. Images: @Westend61, @ContemporAd

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video of a white man singing an IsiZulu song has entertained South African online users.

In the clip uploaded by @spokenpriestess_, the man is at a karaoke night. He goes on stage and bravely sings a song from a language that he doesn't speak. He sang Umbayimbayi by Big Zulu, Sjava and Inkabi Zezwe.

The man delivered the song entertainingly, and the people in the venue did not disappoint him. They cheered him on, and towards the end of the video, they sang along with him—beautiful.

"Nanko uKoos He actually has such an interesting way of delivering lyrics in languages he doesn't really speak on his karaoke #AfriSautiKaraoke was too fun! Next one is on Thursday, 4 April 2024 at @Karaoke Kong."

White man nailed a Zulu song

Watch the entertaining TikTok video below:

Netizens were impressed by the man singing Zulu song

The video garnered over 4k likes, with many online users applauding the man for his effort and finding him entertaining.

@Carus commented:

"This makes me happy. We should never poke fun when we try to speak, leave alone sing, 11 different languages. We must cheer on each other. Speaking each other's languages is how we will unite.♥️."

@u.Liya said:

"It took me a hot minute to realise that this is Umbayimbayi."

@Ausi Kari was impressed:

"He can actually read Zulu."

@Nosihle. felt envious:

"The type of dedication I need in my life."

French woman nails Amapiano song

In another story, Briefly News reported about a French woman who stunned SA after singing an Amapiano song in French.

A woman sang an amazing rendition of iPlan by Dlala Thukzin, Sykes, and Zaba. @kazeli_official shared a TikTok video singing the song, adding a little zest into it, and singing it in French. The creativity was top-notch as she did it with only a piano and melodic voice.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News