Former The Queen actress Dineo Langa and her husband turned heads at the Netflix Bridgerton affair

The actress posted pictures of herself with her hubby on her Instagram page recently

The pair served couple goals at the private event, and many fans complimented them

Actress Dineo Langa and her husband turned heads at the Bridgerton Affair. Image: @dineomoeketsi

Shuu! They sure did eat and left no crumbs. Actress Dineo Langa and her man served couple goals recently.

Dineo Langa and hubby turn heads at Bridgerton Affair

South African actress and media personality Dineo Langa and her boo bear became the talk of the town once again on social media after she got candid in a podcast interview on Moments with Mantsoe about her 11-year relationship with rapper Solo, whose real name is Zothile Langa.

Recently, the couple attended the Netflix Bridgerton Affair private event that took place on Saturday, 04 May 2024. Dineo posted sizzling pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Lord & Lady Langa...I love how this guy indulges my romantic & whimsical moments. Ngisasho namanje, best Husband emhlabeni."

See the post below:

Fans compliment the couple

Shortly after the star posted the images, many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the responses below:

ms_noge said:

"Mxm…young love."

refilwemodiselle wrote:

"Oh you two . Thank you for the warmth."

didimarupeng replied:

"That right there is what we call love between two people..Oh the way you look at each it melt one's heart. Dulang Moreneng a dule a le sireleditse ka nako tsohle."

gabisilet responded:

"You guys always dress to kill haibo."

marangdream commented:

"You two are so perfect thank you so much for a brilliant campaign!"

kido.pitso mentioned:

"Lovely couple. May God always protect your union."

tsaka_mhlabane wrote:

"Y’all looked so scrumptious."

Lasizwe steals the show at The Bridgerton Affair after-party

