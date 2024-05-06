YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza was dubbed as the best-dressed celebrity at The Bridgerton Affair after-party

The comedian was pretty in pink when he came through with a suit with diamond details at the back

Netizens felt as though Lasizwe stuck with the theme of the entire production and brought elegance to the red carpet

Trust Lasizwe to make a fashion statement. The star was suited up in a pastel pink attire with diamond detailing.

Lasizwe was crowned the best dressed as he wore a pink suit at the 'Bridgerton' affair after-party. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

TV personality Lasizwe stuns at a red carpet event

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza was recognised as the best-dressed star to attend The Bridgerton Affair after-party. The comedian and media personality strut the red carpet in pink.

Lasizwe's pink suit with diamond details and an open back stole the show, with many people online saying he looked drop-dead gorgeous.

X gossip page @MDNnewss posted:

"Lasizwe crowned Best Dressed for his After Party look for Bridgerton Season 3."

Mzansi weighs in on Lasizwe's outfit

Netizens were awed at the fact that Lasizwe stuck with the theme of the entire Bridgerton production and brought elegance and class with a little bit of that Lasizwe twist to the red carpet.

The bubbly star is known for making very bold fashion statements, and this time was no different.

@General_Sport7:

"Looking clean and smooth as usual."

@MzansiAfrika:

"His attire looks really good on him."

@CalliePhakathi:

"Nah he ate."

@Tumi_MissLekay

"We thank him for representing SA so well."

@KanyoKngwendu:

"His first look was also beautiful."

@General_Sport7:

"LaSizwe doesn't play, he literally killed it here."

@honourablendix:

"He ate and left no crumbs."

@RiahVanR_:

"On behalf of South Africans. Thank you Lasizwe my hunny."

Musa Keys attends Bridgerton Season 3 event and fails to impress

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Keys failed to impress at the Bridgerton season three premiere with his all-white ensemble.

The Grammy nominated singer was booked to perform at the prestigious event, and the crowd was shaking with his electric performance.

Netizens were highly disappointed in the outfit, and they gave Musa's look a big thumbs down.

