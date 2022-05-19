Lasizwe is one of Mzansi's celebs who go out of their way to look fashionable when they are invited to a red carpet event

As a leading fashionista in the entertainment industry, the YouTuber's gender-bending fashion looks are a hit among his followers

From the launch of #DisneyPlusZA to the premiere of #RHOLagos, the media personality ate his looks and his fans agreed

Lasizwe is one of the fashionistas in the Mzansi entertainment industry. The openly gay media personality trends every time Mzansi stars are out on the red carpet because he brings it when it comes to gender-bending fashion.

Lasizwe is one of the leading fashionistas in Mzansi. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The YouTuber is not shy to play around and try new styles when it comes to new fashion trends that are unisex which is why he nails his looks most of the times. Briefly News takes a look at 5 fashion moments that made the reality TV star stand out from the celeb pack.

1. Disney Plus: South Africa launch

The media personality nailed the theme of the launch. He basically understood the assignment and delivered. His cartoon character-themed outfit set tongues wagging online. The star was also praised for rocking a lux weave during the event. Reacting to his snaps, one Twitter user @shepisoMoloi10 said:

"Lately he's been hitting the mark; I think he understood. Half Cruella Deville half Minnie Mouse. It's all that Disney kiddies stuff, neh."

2. Real Housewives of Lagos premiere

Lasizwe proved once again here that he is a versatile fashionista. He understood that he was attending an event focusing on Nigerian culture and ate his look when he showed up to the function. The star decided to go for a Naija gent look and his stans were here for it when he shared the pics on his timeline.

3. Attending K Naomi's traditional wedding

The actor also turned heads with his look during the wedding. The star slayed in his traditional Xhosa wedding attire that was designed specifically for for someone who is openly gay. Once again, Lasizwe got exactly what he wanted from his designers. He nailed the look.

4. Clubbing at Konka

Lasizwe knows the difference between going to a red carpet event and going out to party with his celeb friends. Although he dressed down for the party, he looked dashingly handsome in all white when he went clubbing with his boys at Konka. He was hanging with guys from MTV Base and Blood & Water in the clip he posted on his timeline.

5. A "handsome" reminder

Lasizwe reminded his fans that he can also dress like any straight gent and kill the look. With no weave, make up or nails on, the star decided to put on a "handsome" look for his fans. He had a fresh new haircut and designer sunglasses on when he went out to play with other kids on the day. The ladies went cray-cray on his timeline and some even decided to shoot their shots at him.

Lasizwe makes acting debut on Durban Gen

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe is officially an actor. The media personality made his acting debut on Durban Gen on Wednesday night, 30 March.

The excited reality TV star took to social media to share a snippet of his scene from the telenovela. In the church scene, his father is not happy that his son is gay. Lasizwe's role sheds light on some of the issues the LGBTQI+ community faces on a daily basis.

Lasizwe's fans took to his comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on his acting skills. Many praised him for slaying the role.

