Emtee spent a night in custody after handing himself in before being released on bail with strict conditions

The allegations stem from an incident at the rapper's estranged wife's Midrand home on 4 June 2026

Emtee previously made an emotional plea after Nicole Chinsamy announced that they had finalised their divorce

Emtee was jailed amid his divorce from Nicole Chinsamy. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

It never rains but pours for popular rapper Emtee, who has been trending after his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, confirmed their divorce. Reports filtering in are that Emtee recently spent a night behind bars and was only released after a court granted him bail.

The divorce between Emtee and Nicole Chinsamy continues to get messier by the day after it emerged that legal proceedings were instituted against the rapper. The development comes hours after he released a statement explaining why he had decided to cut off his signature dreadlocks.

Emtee released on R1,000 after night behind bars

According to a report by TshisaLive, the rapper, whose real name is Mthombeni Ndevu, was granted bail of R1,000 after spending a night at Midrand police station. The rapper appeared in the Midrand magistrate’s court on Thursday, 11 June 2026, accused of violating a 2023 protection order filed by his wife, Nicole Chinsamy. According to the protection order, Emtee was forbidden from abusing Chinsamy verbally or harassing her on social media.

As part of his bail conditions, the Abazazi Bafunani hitmaker was forbidden from posting or publishing anything on social media platforms directly or indirectly, whether good or bad, about Nicole Chinsamy. He was also ordered to refrain from communicating with the mother of his three children in any manner or form.

Emtee was also instructed to immediately remove any posts about Nicole Chinsamy from his official social media accounts. If he violates any of the conditions, Emtee will be arrested immediately.

Why was Emtee jailed?

Sources who spoke to TshisaLive said that Emtee handed himself in at the Midrand police station on Wednesday morning, 10 June 2026. He was subsequently charged after allegedly violating the 2023 protection order.

Emtee landed in hot water after he unexpectedly entered Nicole’s Midrand home and grabbed a knife in the kitchen while she was bathing their daughter. The couple’s older sons were at school. According to sources who spoke to TshisaLive on condition of anonymity, the incident happened on Thursday, 4 June 2026.

“He said he wants to beat up her brother and f*ck up her family tree,” a source told the publication.

Contacted by the publication, Hlubi Radebe, whose details appear on Emtee’s statement clarifying why he cut off his dreads, said:

“I don’t know anything about that."

When contacted by the publication for her side of the story, Nicole Chinsamy declined to comment. On social media, the couple have shared a series of allegations of abuse against each other, with Nicole Chinsamy sharing images of bruises and broken doors in their apartment.

Emtee paid an unexpected visit to his ex-wife's home. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee cries for help amid Nicole Chinsamy split

Apart from his alleged visit to Nicole Chinsamy's residence, Emtee also levelled serious allegations in a statement released on his official Instagram account, as reported by Briefly News.

In the same statement, the Roll Up rapper also made an emotional plea to South Africans.

Source: Briefly News