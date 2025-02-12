Global site navigation

Mzansi Rappers Big Zulu and Emtee Preview Their Upcoming Song ‘21 Questions’, SA Reacts
Music

Mzansi Rappers Big Zulu and Emtee Preview Their Upcoming Song ‘21 Questions’, SA Reacts

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • New music is coming your way as the South African rappers Emtee and Big Zulu are set to drop their new song
  • The Inkabi Records boss recently shared a clip of himself previewing the upcoming song 21 Questions
  • Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video Big Zulu posted

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Netizens reacted to the preview of Big ZUlu and Emtee's upcoming song
Emtee and Big Zulu are set to drop a new song together. Image: Oupa Bopape
Source: Getty Images

Many netizens were stunned to learn that two giant rappers in the SA hip-hop industry, Emtee and Big Zulu, have buried their hatchets and are now working together on an upcoming collaboration.

Recently, the Inkabi Records label owner, Big Zulu, shared a video of him previewing his upcoming song featuring Emtee, 21 Questions, on his Twitter (X) page just after announcing that he will be working on an album.

The video was captioned:

"Ay the song can now be dropped, I mean even 5 pm has passed, here's the first verse, help yourselves to 21 Questions."

Read also

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa hangs out with her children, SA reacts: "She looks cute with her kids"

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Netizens react to the preview of Big Zulu and Emtee's song

Shortly after the preview of the song was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Mighty_ls commented:

"Nice one but can we have 2 versions of the song? The one with Emtee only and where there’s both of you."

@13_tumelo1 responded:

"And Just like that this song won't be a hit like we thought it would be."

@visse_ss replied:

"Wow!!! You came through with this one. I thought you I'd ruin this hit song."

@CAGEe1632_ mentioned:

"Honestly I was worried that you might do the things this song. Kodwa ke hayiii this is the one. Khuphuka. Love it."
Netizens reacted to the preview of Emtee and Big Zulu's upcoming song
Big Zulu previewed his upcoming song with Emtee. Image: Oupa Bopape
Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Emtee and Big Zulu's beef

Read also

Gareth Cliff responds to allegations of spiking Mara Louw's drink: "This is defamation"

Emtee asks Sjava to intervene in his beef with Big Zulu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee seemingly loosened up to the idea of getting along with the Inkabi Records founder, Big Zulu.

He hit up his friend Sjava on X and asked him to speak to Big Zulu for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbali Tebele avatar

Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: