New music is coming your way as the South African rappers Emtee and Big Zulu are set to drop their new song

The Inkabi Records boss recently shared a clip of himself previewing the upcoming song 21 Questions

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video Big Zulu posted

Emtee and Big Zulu are set to drop a new song together. Image: Oupa Bopape

Many netizens were stunned to learn that two giant rappers in the SA hip-hop industry, Emtee and Big Zulu, have buried their hatchets and are now working together on an upcoming collaboration.

Recently, the Inkabi Records label owner, Big Zulu, shared a video of him previewing his upcoming song featuring Emtee, 21 Questions, on his Twitter (X) page just after announcing that he will be working on an album.

The video was captioned:

"Ay the song can now be dropped, I mean even 5 pm has passed, here's the first verse, help yourselves to 21 Questions."

Netizens react to the preview of Big Zulu and Emtee's song

Shortly after the preview of the song was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Mighty_ls commented:

"Nice one but can we have 2 versions of the song? The one with Emtee only and where there’s both of you."

@13_tumelo1 responded:

"And Just like that this song won't be a hit like we thought it would be."

@visse_ss replied:

"Wow!!! You came through with this one. I thought you I'd ruin this hit song."

@CAGEe1632_ mentioned:

"Honestly I was worried that you might do the things this song. Kodwa ke hayiii this is the one. Khuphuka. Love it."

Big Zulu previewed his upcoming song with Emtee. Image: Oupa Bopape

What you need to know about Emtee and Big Zulu's beef

Big Zulu made a diss track titled 150 Bars and came for almost all of the South African rappers, including Emtee

and came for almost all of the South African rappers, including Emtee Emtee retaliated by calling him a wack rapper who does not deserve his attention and stated that he would not respond to him

The Manando rapper continuously trolled Big Zulu and even accused him of wearing fake designer clothing

