Rapper Emtee has reached out to South African musician and actor Sjava for help

The Roll Up hitmaker recently shared a tweet asking the Before singer to intervene in his beef with Big Zulu

Many netizens on social media flooded his comment section with mixed reactions to his plea

It seems like the Manado hitmaker, Emtee, has bitten more than he can chew regarding his conflict with Big Zulu as he reached out for help from one of the musicians.

Emtee pleads with Sjava to intervene in his beef with Big Zulu

Social media has been in uproar since Big Zulu's diss track 200 Bars release. This diss track became the talk of the town as it led to the South African award-winning rapper Emtee spiralling out of control on social media.

Earlier on, Emtee clapped back at the Inkabi Records label owner for dissing him on his new song, but recently, he has changed his tune as he reached out to Sjava, pleading to intervene in his beef with Big Zulu.

Emtee shared a tweet on his Twitter (X) page, asking Sjava for help.

He wrote:

"Aye @Sjava_atm you better talk to your friend gang."

Netizens react to Emtee's plea to Sjava

Shortly after the star shared his tweet on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to his plea. Check out what some of them had to say:

@_mashesha questioned:

"Or else? What are you going to do?"

@R33lo_G wrote:

"You are so stupid though, everytime you want someone to fight your battles, just release a song even if it's not a diss. Stop talking too much ngathi you've got no balls between your legs."

@BlackLckd said:

"Don't disrespect Sjava like that."

@magcina_don09 responded:

"200 bars really messed up with your mental health yoh, ke HIP HOP! you once dissed Riky Rick on Amamenemene moss."

@BringoA replied:

"Sjava doesn't have time for nonsense."

@juniorMCIFCB commented:

"Leave Sjava out of this. Deal with it yourself!"

