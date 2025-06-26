Bonang Matheba and her boyfriend, David Phume, have once again made the news, but it's not for good reasons

The media personality and her rumoured bae are said to have unfollowed each other on social media

This comes after Queen B celebrated her birthday, and rumour has it, Phume was nowhere to be seen

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bonang Matheba and her rumoured boyfriend apparently removed each other on social media. Images: Instagram/ bonang_m, Twitter/ MDNnewss

Source: UGC

Word on the street is that things have gotten rocky between Bonang Matheba and her rumoured boyfriend.

Bonang Matheba allegedly unfollowed her bae

Rumour has it that Bonang Matheba was spoiled with a lavish birthday dinner by her mom, Charlotte Mokoena, but one person was missing.

The media mogul has been linked to entrepreneur David Phume, with whom she has been spotted on several occasions. However, the businessman apparently skipped his lady's birthday dinner on 25 June 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to gossipmonger Musa Khawula, Phume was "nowhere to be seen" this time around when loved ones gathered to celebrate his supposed girlfriend's special day. But apparently, that's not all.

Bonang Matheba and her rumoured boyfriend, David Phume, allegedly unfollowed each other on social media. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Khawula also alleges that the pair has now unfollowed each other on social media, a classic move made by estranged couples:

"You would also notice that David Phume and Bonang Matheba have unfollowed each other on social media."

Though the pair has yet to confirm the nature of their relationship, the rumour mill led many to believe they were an item:

Here's what Mzansi said about Bonang and David's alleged split

Fans debated on what would have been the reason for Bonang Matheba's man to skip her dinner:

FootballStage_1 argued:

"Maybe he was at work. He's not the first person to miss a birthday celebration."

Kyle_020710 defended the couple:

"Bathong Musa! Firstly, they have never followed each other on IG. Secondly, he has only posted her once on her stories, and if you follow her friend Jerry, you would see he commented on one of the pictures he posted of her. Thirdly, on her reel, she did mention him."

Preciou22534841 added:

"Naahhh, Musa, they are still together. David Phume liked all the pics posted by Bonang yesterday."

DJMaverickZA posted:

"Musa, STOP lying. They don't follow each other on Instagram to begin with. David liked all the pictures. Go to Jerry on IG, you will see. I bet you can't wait for this relationship to fail, right? Well, brace yourself because it is not."

Mzansi wonders if Bonang Matheba and her alleged boyfriend are still together. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others claim the Queen B is unlucky in the love department:

MssLingz claims:

"AKA was her soulmate."

Jikingqina said:

"We all know Bonang does not last."

TheRealQueen_Be declared:

"It's tough ko mjolofontein."

MakiMashaba wrote:

"Shame, she's really not lucky with relationships, they all just end suddenly. Just like Ms D."

Ndaba_2025 posted:

"She is still struggling with dating at that age; that must be hard."

Mzansi debates about Bonang Matheba's age

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media mogul's age.

Social media users were stunned to learn how old Queen B was, with others bashing her for being childless at her age.

Source: Briefly News