South African media personality Bonang Matheba and her boyfriend were out and about in Cape Town

A picture of the power couple attending former Miss SA Natasha's wedding on 16 March 2025 was posted on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture of the couple

Bonang Matheba and her boyfriend David Phume were spotted together. Image: Chris Jackson/Jeff Kravitz

South African media personality Bonang Matheba recently made headlines on social media with her boyfriend, David Phume.

The power couple was recently spotted together in Cape Town as they attended the former Miss SA Natasha Joubert's white wedding on Sunday, 16 March 2025. The news and gossip page MDNews posted a photo of the two on their Twitter (X) page.

The media personality also posted a series of pictures of them at the wedding on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Vermaak Wedding. 💚👰🏻‍♀️Congratulations @natasha_joubert. The most stunning day.. May God bless your home. I wish you & Enrico a lifetime of joy. 🙏🏽 Aahhhhh…. We had so much fun. Thank you. 🥹16.03.25. Custom @somobysomo, Custom @tinathan.official, Styled by @dahmola, MUA @neetabeauty_"

Fans gush over Bonang Matheba's cute pictures

Meanwhile, in February 2025, the media personality became the talk of the town after cute pictures of her were posted online. An online user, @QueenBs_World, shared some stunning pictures of the reality TV star, who celebrated New Year's Eve with her boyfriend, David Phume, wearing a colourful summer dress.

Shortly after the pictures of Bonang Matheba wearing a stunning colourful summer dress were posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, complimenting the reality TV star's beauty.

Fan cries after meeting Bonang Matheba

In November 2024, a South African content creator burst into tears after she met the iconic media personality Bonang Matheba. Previously, Molebogeng Mmakola, a content creator, shared a cute video on her TikTok page of herself crying as she met the reality TV star face-to-face.

Mmakola also mentioned in the caption that meeting Matheba has always been her dream, and she finally fulfilled that dream while attending the exclusive L'Oréal holiday dinner in Cape Town.

What you need to know about Bonang Matheba

Born on 25 June 1987 in Mahikeng, North West province, she is the daughter of Gampi Matheba and Charlotte Mokoena. Her father, Gampi, is a senior lecturer at North-West University, while her mother, Charlotte, is the Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Corporate Affairs at Sasol.

She attended Fourways High School in Johannesburg before enrolling at the University of Johannesburg for a marketing degree. Although she initially left her studies to pursue her career, she later returned to complete her degree.

Bonang Matheba to lead L'Oréal Paris makeup masterclass

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared details of the House of BNG founder's exciting gig with the L'Oréal Paris team. She is set to lead a makeup masterclass with the renowned brand alongside UK-based makeup artist and influencer Uche Natori.

Not only will attendees be treated to some insightful makeup tips and tutorials, but they will also be provided with complete makeup kits and have a chance to mingle with fellow beauty lovers at the groundbreaking event.

