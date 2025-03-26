Cassper Nyovest's song Kusho Bani is dominating social media, with international stars like Serena Williams joining the Hosh Karamaima trend

The rapper celebrated reaching a million streams in a week and topping Metro FM’s Top 30 chart, thanking fans and crediting God for his success

Supporters flooded his page with praise, calling him an industry inspiration despite claims that he had fallen off

Cassper Nyovest is back in all his glory. The rapper's latest song, Kusho Bani, has been hitting major milestones since its release, and we love it for him.

Cassper Nyovest’s ‘Kusho Bani’ music video has reached one million streams. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest celebrates his song's success

We have to admit that Kusho Bani is the song of the year. The new track by award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has been dominating social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. The song also attracted the attention of international stars like Serena Williams, who recently hopped onto the Hosh Karamaima trend on TikTok.

Taking to his Instagram page a week after announcing the release of the Kusho Bani music video, the ecstatic star announced that the song had reached a million streams. Mufasa thanked fans for the support and hinted that his song was the song of the year.

"We did a million views in 7 days. Thank you so much for the support!!! Is Kusho Bani the biggest hip-hop song of the year?"

Fans congratulate Cassper Nyovest

Social media users flooded the rapper's page with congratulatory messages. Many praised him for his endurance in the industry, despite recent reports that he had fallen off.

@wahotel commented:

"Who directed this video bro??!! It was so 🔥🔥 the angles the vision top notch!!!"

@phyzixmw wrote:

"Congratulations King 🔥 Love from Malawi 🇲🇼"

@theboyrowdy said:

"Tell us this is the start of your other 10 year run 😭🔥"

@thegreatwhite added:

"The original Mufasa, whom disney copied from. You are an inspiration to many bro."

@chris_khandizwe_sibiya noted:

"Yes, that's most likely 🔥, but it's still going to compete with other songs that you're yet to drop 😅"

@kingtawa said:

"Haters will never silence you.Numbers will always prove."

Fans congratulated Cassper Nyovest after his song reached one million views. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's song makes waves on Metro FM charts

Cassper Nyovest was over the moon after his hit song Kusho Bani was announced as number one on the Metro FM top 30 songs. The Mama I Made It rapper thanked God for the success. He wrote:

"I prayed for this and I just wanna say, to God be the glory!! Jesus, you are the Gift that keeps giving!!! Team Nyovest!! Thank you for all the streams, tweets and requests!!!"

