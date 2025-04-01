Popular Amapiano musician Kelvin Momo previewed new music with singer Nontokozo Mkhize

The unreleased song was previewed on the Amapiano music duo, Major League DJs, on their Piano City music show

Netizens gave their opinions on the song and gave it a thumbs up, saying Kelvin Momo has a unique sound

South African Amapiano star Kelvin Momo has previewed new music with award-winning singer Nontokozo Mkhize.

Kelvin Momo has new music on the way

The Lobola hitmaker's unreleased song was previewed on the Amapiano music group, Major League DJs, made up of twins Bandile and Banele Mbere, on their Piano City music show.

Amapiano X page @TheYanosUpdate posted a video on their X account and it received some love from fans.

South Africans react to Kelvin Momo's new music

Mzansi relayed their opinions on the song, saying that Kelvin Momo has established his unique sound and is sticking to it. This is what some people had to say:

@seenohh said:

"Kelvin has truly found his niche."

@BlaqAfrik stated:

"Momo has a good taste musically."

@europeanminded shared:

"I’ve had the second song on repeat since the mix dropped. Incredible mix from the boys."

@TMK30A replied:

"He believes in his template."

@Vuyo_Gatsheni responded:

"Okay this one is lowkey better. I’m sure De Muziqal Chef is involved somewhere. But this is still the same template."

@goofmabushe said:

"This is super intelligent! The collaboration of MM and @realbalconymixafrica was a godsent. This is not a coincidence. It’s for the culture, and this is what we call the world of creativity! Let’s take some notes."

@sandy101 said:

"This is real, Kelvin with the major."

@precioussim reacted:

"Something tells me Sewe is going to come in hot!"

@Monde_Daza said:

"Kelvin Momo truly is him!!"

Kenyans vibe to Kelvin Momo's music

The star had a performance in Kenya, and the crowd went crazy over his set. Momo has released memorable albums over the years and has cemented his name as one of the best musicians in Mzansi.

Netizens gave him his flowers and said his music is taking him places. He even got a shoutout from Drake himself.

erickmabunda86 said:

"King Momo is the GOAT I really enjoyed that balcony mix."

muhalii__ reacted:

"The crowd is all locked in man. If only we can appreciate our artists like this as South Africans mxm."

karabo_dichaba responded:

"You Honestly Did Everything They Ever Wished For."

djsugashae said:

"MOMO!!"

futureyourstruly said:

"We love your music grootman. People love good music."

Fans give Kelvin Momo cold shoulder after break up from Babalwa M

In a previous report from Briefly News, there was a video which circulated of the private school Piano star seemingly being ignored by a crowd of fans.

This video came after his alleged breakup with Amapiano singer Babalwa M, and netizens suspect the news hit fans harder than they anticipated:

XUFFLER was one of the people who reacted, saying: "People took the break up very personally."

