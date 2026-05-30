Inimba's Loyiso McDonald and his on-screen love interest, Lunathi Mampofu, looked cosy from the outside at their latest meet-up

The actors are known for their roles as Lazarus and Zoleka, who are lovers in Inimba , and it appears their chemistry translates in real life

A new video of the two actors off-screen added fuel to South Africans' fantasies about the pair dating in real life

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Loyiso McDonald and Lunathi Mampofu spark romance rumours in new video. Image: @lunathimampofu / @loymacdonald

Source: Instagram

A video posted on 29 May 2026 circulated on social media, and it showed Lyoiso McDonald and Lunathi Mampofu's heartwarming moment together. The colleagues' interaction went viral as people once again speculated about their real-life chemistry speculated about their real-life chemistry.

Loyiso McDonald and Lunathi Mampofu tightly held each other and shared a kiss on the lips when they met off-screen. The moment was captured on camera by True Love Magazine and the clip was reposted and circulated on social media. The onscreen lovers' fictional story left people looking for more, even in their real lives. Some felt that the pair were comparable to Olivia Pope and Fitz from The Fixer, who have also been known to have undeniable chemistry even when the cameras are off. Watch the video of Loyiso McDonald and Lunathi Mampofu below:

Is Loyiso MacDonald still married?

Many people expressed their disbelief that the two actors were not in a real relationship. Online users shared their impressions, with many speculating about their relationship status. Loyiso was married to Luphiwo Mthanzi and divorced in 2016. Lunathi allegedly dated Dylan Lloyd for two years before breaking up. Read people's comments below:

Loyiso McDonald's love life leaves South Africa curious. Image: @loyisomcdonald

Source: Instagram

Zimbonge Duma commented:

" It's giving Kerry Washington and Tom Goldwyn😭 if you know, you know."

YAHAH KEKANA agreed:

"It's giving Olivia and Fitz."

Eunice Zinhle Mahlangu joked:

"Dear God, please give Loyiso McDonald a lot of money so he can lobola Lunathi with 60 cows even in real life. 😭"

TerryKamogelo wrote:

"Lunathi is single, and Loyiso is married, but remember Loyiso once dated Zandile Msutwana during Zabalaza days, and there was still chemistry even on The Queen between the two. All I'm saying is Loyiso is him and him is Loyiso 🤨"

Snazo Rautini joekd:

"Lapho they not acting apha they preparing for their real wedding 😭♥️"

𝓡𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓷 ♡𓍼 said:

"Hai ngeke ngeke I now agree that acting is not for the weak 🤭 but I’m happy, and I am starting a rumour, please back me up 🥰😍"

MO'fancy also wanted a real romance:

"Laba they are not just acting and they look so good together ma'am, I love them 🔥"

AngPsy observed:

"They're holding hands like ba jola. Le that kiss gave 'hello my love'. Ba jola.It's not a rumour, ke hard launch."

'Inimba' fans comment on Ayakha Ntunja's character

Briefly News stories reported that Inimba fans recently commented on actress Ayakha Ntunja's storyline, character, Qhawekazi Mabandla, and acting skills on the isiXhosa telenovela.

Ntunja trended on social media this week for her scenes with former Smoke & Mirrors star Siya Raymond, who plays the role of Azande.

The Inimba fan was responding to social media user @isisaPM, who said that actress Ayakha Ntunja can't act, and apologised for his comment.

Source: Briefly News