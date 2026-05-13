Youngins actress Ayakha Ntunja sparked a debate on social media this week for her role as Qhawe on Inimba

Ntunja trended on social media when she starred opposite Siya Raymond, who portrays the role of Azande

Fans of the actress defended her, while some viewers of the telenovela lambasted her character and storyline

'Inimba' fans comment on actress Ayakha Ntunja's acting skills. Images: Mzansi Magic and Showmaxonline

Source: Twitter

Inimba fans recently commented on actress Ayakha Ntunja's storyline, character, Qhawekazi Mabandla, and acting skills on the isiXhosa telenovela.

Ntunja trended on social media this week for her scenes with former Smoke & Mirrors star Siya Raymond, who plays the role of Azande.

The Youngins actress also stars opposite award-winning actress Zenande Mfenyana, who plays her stepmother, Thumeka, on the show.

Social media user @BafanaMthembu defended the rising star on his X account on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

"See now, this is a lie. Because she ate yesterday’s scene with Azande until that fall. Also, that scene with her mother last week. The only person who can’t act is MaShange. Even Bavumile is better," he said.

The Inimba fan was responding to social media user @isisaPM, who said that actress Ayakha Ntunja can't act, and apologised for his comment.

Inimba fans react to Ntunja's character and storyline

@Lydia3375655143 said:

"No, Bafana, not only can MaShange act, but she is also multilingual."

@_BafanaMthembu responded:

"Oh, she’s a good actress, just don’t necessarily enjoy her on Inimba as I have enjoyed her on other shows."

@Tillyie replied:

"This week's scenes were maybe difficult. Not that she can’t act, but there was something weird in those Azande moments."

@Mpumee8 said:

"MaShange no Zethu, bayamsukela u Azande."

IsisaPm reacted:

"She’s a 10, but definitely can’t act."

@NgakoBoshomane_ wrote:

"I just wonder how MaShange thinks of this."

@Nhozar07 responded:

"Hayi, hayi, hayi."

@Sichumilen wrote:

"Hai shame umona ebantwini," (the jealousy you guys have).

@bluebubbles01 said:

"Not Bavumile."

@Afika_Nqwelo responded:

"I think it’s unfair to say she can’t act. Maybe yesterday’s scenes were challenging for her."

@reignwithlight wrote:

"Yanga has surpassed her in acting skills because what was that?"

@SiziphiweT76124 replied:

"Asoze. She’s good."

@Zamiie1 said:

"She just blinks."

@tigerbrands_ reacted:

"Pretty privilege."

@ChammyNyc said:

"Today's episode was glaring."

@AwonkeNtozini replied:

"Oh, I have been saying this, yhuuuuuuu!."

@Honourables5g reacted:

"I won’t watch it anymore until they kill her character."

@ms_cheekbones wrote:

"They must never give her an angry scene again, tjo."

'Inimba' fans react to Ayakha Ntunja's acting skills. Images: Ayakha.ntunja

Source: Instagram

Former Isidingo actress Nasiphi Ntabeni says it's an honour to be part of Inimba

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Gqeberha: The Empire and Isidingo actress Nasiphi Ntabeni had been trending on social media since her debut on the multi-award-winning TV show Inimba.

The fan-favourite actress scored a role on the Mzansi Magic telenovela to portray the fan-favourite character of Nurse Ntsiki Mabandla.

South African celebrities and fans of the TV show have applauded the former Isidingo actress for her portrayal of the annoying character.

Source: Briefly News