Talented actor Siyabonga "Siya" Raymond has secured a role on Mzansi Magic's Inimba

Raymond, who currently plays the character of a mayor in eTV's cancelled telenovela Smoke & Mirrors

Viewers of the isiXhosa telenovela took to social media this week to congratulate the actor for his latest role

Former Muvhango and The River star Siya Raymond has reportedly joined the second season of Mzansi Magic's isiXhosa telenovela Inimba as Azande.

Raymond currently stars opposite Meshack Mavuso's character Jaxon as Sakhile in Smoke & Mirrors.

Entertainment commentator Mlu revealed on his X account on Friday, 27 February 2026, that the actor has joined the telenovela.

"Siya Raymond joins season 2 of #InimbaMzansi. He'll play Azande, whose appearance is set to cause chaos and destruction. Inimba is returning for its highly anticipated Season 2 starting on Monday, 02 March 2026, in a new 20:30 timeslot," said Mlu.

The multi-talented actor recently made waves on social media when he starred in Netflix's popular series, Yoh! Bestie!

Social media users respond to Raymond's latest casting

@Blaq_Ston reacted:

"Aaaahhhh, maar I was hoping it was gonna be Zolisa Xaluva...congratulations, Siya."

@sedi_bear said:

"I really hope he and Zoleka don't have a past."

@talker987 wrote:

"Siya is one person who never struggles with finding a role."

@jessiedendere responded:

"Already getting anxious about his presence before the season even begins, Inimba on Mzansi Magic."

@CandyMarem84536 replied:

"Why are Inimba fans always complaining when a new cast is announced? Guys, of course, it will be like that now y'all wanna gatekeep the show, toxic behavior."

@KasiMait wrote:

"This guy has acted on everything."

@IamHunadi replied:

"Is this Lazarus' brother from abroad?"

@Sandy_LBR1 responded:

"I can't wait. I love him."

@TshidiPruddie wrote:

"He is booked and busy."

@sihle_0407 commented:

"He better not be another Qhawe love interest. We are tired."

@Zickie_S2 wrote:

"Weeh ai. I can’t say I’m excited for this, but okay, let’s see ukuthi usiphathele ini," (Let's see what he has in store for us).

@mna_qhudeni responded:

"Although I'm not a fan of his acting, I'm happy for him. He's booked and busy."

@ThandzMAS said:

"He is probably Laz’s nephew from the States, and he had a thing with Zo."

@portia_moz replied:

"I will only watch if and when the destruction is formed against Khusela, Laz, and Zo's brewing marriage. "

Thandohlove_ responded:

"Yhu! My stresses."

@MaxwellelNkosi said:

"We love Siya Raymond."

Smoke & Mirrors cancelled after 3 seasons, viewers react

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Smoke & Mirrors was cancelled after three seasons, shocking South African television lovers who followed the eTV telenovela.

Phil Mphela confirmed the show featuring Meshack Mavuso, Lusanda Mbane, and Siyabonga Thwala would not be renewed.

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some praising the show’s quality and storyline, while others criticised it and called for cancellations of other TV shows like House of Zwide.

