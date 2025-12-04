Mzansi Magic's hit TV show Inimba has been renewed for Season 2 after a successful debut season

The show recently got an extension of 90 episodes for Season 1, cementing its massive impact

Not only did the show shoot up the trends list daily, but it also got recognised at the National Film and Television Awards (NFTA)

South Africans are in for a treat as the hit Mzansi Magic telenovela Inimba has been renewed for Season 2.

With its gripping storyline, powerful acting and scenes that have viewers at the edge of their seats, Inimba returns for an even more memorable season.

Fans in for a ride on Season 2

The show first captured hearts in April 2025, dominating the 21:00 timeslot and trends. Fans always made sure to jump on social media and add their opinions after each episode, making it an instant hit.

To show just how much impact the show had on viewers, it was given an extension of 90 episodes for Season 1. New faces were also added to spice up the storyline, marking the beginning of Inimba's reign.

The show focuses on Lunathi Mampofu, who portrays the feisty role of Zoleka Bikitsha, and Sisanda Hewana, who plays Hlathi Mabandla. More stars include Zenande Mfenyana, who plays the award-winning role of Thumeka, Loyiso MacDonald, who plays the hardcore Lazarus, Ayakha Ntunjwa, known as Qhawe, Siyabonga Shibe, who plays the role of Sydney, and many other popular faces. They ensure Mzansi is glued to their screens.

After the extension, new faces were added to the mix, and they include Samkelo Ndlovu, Sandile Mahlangu and the veteran, Tina Jaxa, who plays the role of Nomfundiso Ngcukana, who is Lazarus' aunt.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of M-Net's Local Entertainment Channels, expressed her excitement: "Inimba has really taken the 21:00 weekly slot by storm as a story that resonates deeply with our viewers because of its focus on the expectations balancing ambition with tradition and complexities of family relationships. The overwhelming response from viewers shows just how much the story resonates, and we are thrilled to bring them more."

What happened in Season 1?

The impeccable acting kept viewers coming back for more. Scenes like the one-hour wedding had Mzansi glued to their seats. How about Zoleka’s unexpected return after two decades?

Not to mention the explosive family confrontations that followed with Hlathi repeatedly proclaiming: “KukwaMabandla apha!” Mzansi also got to witness the love story of Zoleka and Lazarus blossom.

But hold on, there is still more to come as the end of the year nears. But one thing's for sure, Season 2 promises even higher stakes, some new faces and twists to keep fans talking in 2026!

