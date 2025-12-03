Mondli Thusi Joins 'SABC1's 'Generations: The Legacy' as Tough Detective Isaac
- Mondli Thusi took on the role of Isaac, a tough-as-nails detective on SABC1's Generations: The legacy
- The KwaZulu-Natal native expressed fulfillment in landing a spot on the soapie he watched growing up
- Thusi's entry follows roles in several Mzansi productions and his work as a talent agency founder
KwaZulu-Natal-born actor and founder of Stars of Africa Media, Mondli Thusi, will join one of Mzansi's foremost soapies Generations: The Legacy.
The character of Detective Isaac, which he will play, brings a no-nonsense edge to the long-running SABC1 soapie.
Generations: The Legacy airs every weekdays and continues to draw millions of viewers with its drama centred on family legacies and corporate intrigue.
The soapie is clearly spicing up its storylines with new cast members. Detective Isaac will fill the shoes of Detective Dali Malinga, played by Andile Nebulane, who recently exited the show.
Detective Isaac will join the recently returned cast members Ronnie Nyakale, who plays Cosmo Diale, and Six Nyamane, who plays Nozipho.
Ronnie Nyakale had reportedly ventured into another type of work, joining the gig economy as a driver for the e-hailing platform Bolt.
Thusi's career evolves from radio to TV
The actor had an interview with Sunday World, discussing his upcoming role on the soapie.
He said his path to the screen started at Newcastle Community Radio, where he worked as a news reporter, radio host, and programmes manager.
He later interned at Thanx Ma Productions on the reality show Uthando Nesthembu, gaining behind-the-scenes experience.
According to the interview, his acting breakthrough came as a police officer on e.tv's Isibaya. Subsequent roles included appearances on Smoke and Mirrors, Scandal!, and uBethina Wethu, building his resume in Mzansi television.
In 2020, Thusi founded Stars of Africa Media, a talent agency that represents actors, models, and creatives. His LinkedIn page lists him as its founder and director.
The agency has serviced major productions such as The Queen, uBethina Wethu, and Pimville, providing opportunities for emerging talents while Thusi pursued his own roles.
Isaac adds edge to soapie dynamics
As Isaac, Thusi portrays a detective whose unyielding approach disrupts the established order in Generations: The Legacy.
The character's introduction coincides with escalating conflicts within the Moroka family, where business rivalries and personal secrets dominate plots.
Mondli's agency expands its industry footprint
Stars of Africa Media, which Thusi launched, has grown into a key player, connecting clients to opportunities across genres. Its work on The Queen and Pimville involved casting and coordination, supporting both established and new faces.
Generations: The Legacy is still Mzansi's hit TV show
In September 2025, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that Generations: The Legacy was the second most-watched show in South Africa.
The legendary soap opera has been Mzansi TV screens since 1994 but was beaten by its relatively newer rival, Uzalo, airing right after Generations: The Legacy on weekdays.
Briefly News reported then that many online users mocked Generations' viewers for having "bad taste".
