SA reacts to 'Generations: The Legacy' star Ronnie Nyakale's latest hustle

Award-winning actor Ronnie Nyakale recently announced his new venture after returning to Generations: The Legacy

Nyakale, who previously made headlines when he revealed he's a Bolt driver, returned to his role as Cosmo Diale in September 2025, marking a significant moment in his career

South Africans on social media recently took to his TikTok video to applaud him for hustling for his family

Legendary Yizo Yizo and House of Zwide actor Ronnie Nyakale has ventured into a new hustle after making his return to SABC1's popular soapie in September 2025.

Nyakale made headlines when he recently returned to Generations: The Legacy, where he portrays the character of Cosmo Diale.

The legendary actor and businessman also previously had social media buzzing when he joined Mothusi Mogano on the new drama series Higher Grade.

Daily Sun reports that Nyakale is a certified epoxy installer, and his love for epoxy flooring began on TikTok.

Epoxy flooring is a process of applying a high-gloss coating on concrete floors.

Nyakale tells the publication, "I loved it the first time I watched it. The more I watched on YouTube, the more I got inspired by its beauty."

The well-known actor and businessman shared his latest venture on his TikTok account on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

He captioned the video: "Epoxy flooring was the dream. Generations: The Legacy became a catalyst for change. I love and respect how big the love God of heaven and earth gave me out there from far lands."

The former Scandal! star also encourages his fans not to be ashamed of what legally puts food on the table.

"Don't depend on one source of income," adds the star.

Social media reacts to actor's new hustle

Mlungisi Simelane reacted:

"Lendoda ayipheli mandla, (a man with a plan) 💪Cosmo city🤞."

INV Records SA commented:

"I respect your hustle, keep it up, man🔥."

Widow of the Widows said:

"Eish, and ngikude (I'm far), Rustenburg, and ngiyayifuna (I want it) in my garage."

KabzaMph replied:

"Dankie bra wami, (thank you, my brother). Salute, I love your "ikhahlamba" real hustler mei chomie."

Miss Mukwevho wrote:

"Yes, yes, money is money. They don't write is from SABC or were love you dear. I see you at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. You're a good man and have a good heart."

Unreliable Pundit responded:

"From acting to chauffeur to marble bourgeois."

Nosiphelo_dlamini64 commented:

"Ah, wena wavele wasishiya kanjalo nje Cosmo ntwana yam, (you really left us Cosmo fans, just like that?). It's nice to see you."

Why Generations: The Legacy's Ronnie Nyakale became a Bolt driver

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ronnie Nyakale opened up about what made him start a career as a Bolt driver.

The Generations: The Legacy actor, famous for his role as Cosmo, said he had debts and responsibilities, and that the industry wasn't paying him enough money.

This comes after several stars came forward pleading for donations, with social media praising Nyakale for being proactive in changing his financial situation.

