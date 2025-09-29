Wanitwa Mos Entertainment has announced the passing of its artist and music producer, Pontso Ramothwala, aka Casswell P

The music label confirmed in a statement on Monday, 29 September 2025, that Ramothwala died over the weekend

South Africans took to social media on Monday, 29 September 2025, to pay tribute to the talented music producer

Casswell P, who worked with Master KG at Wanitwa Mos Entertainment, has died. Image: MDN News

Source: Twitter

Limpopo-born musician Pontsho Ramothwala, known as Casswell P, has passed away at the age of 31.

Ramothwala worked with award-winning musician Master KG at Wanitswa Mos Entertainment.

The late producer is known for working with Master KG on his hit tracks that lifted spirits online.

Sunday World reported on Monday, 29 September 2025, that the music producer spent four weeks at the Edenvale General Hospital fighting for his life before succumbing to lung-related complications on Saturday, 27 September 2025.

Ramothwala's family shared in a statement with the publication that they did not expect this to happen, and they will share all the details in due time.

Entertainment channel MDN News shared on its X account on Monday, 29 September 2025, that the Wanitwa Mos Entertainment confirmed the producer's death in a statement on Monday, 29 September 2025.

South Africans pay tribute to the music producer

@Hermanvenwalt responded:

"Hai, this short illness is a problem in our country and is finishing us as youth."

@gul_bilir14987 said:

"This is so sad. His music touched so many people. It reminds me of the great production work."

@ChaksCarRentalRamakgwakgwa wrote:

"One of the most humble guys I’ve ever met. Rest in Peace, Cass."

@SouthboyLumz said:

"I don't have a song to sing, but my heart is singing a sad melody for you. May your brother's music live on in your heart, and may you find comfort in the memories you shared.🎶"

@zachary_hunt7 commented:

"I was talking about last week. Rest in peace, Casswell P."

Munyai AP responded:

"Rest in peace, Casswell_P . We are still waiting for this song, forever mine till the end of time."

Sanny M WeMatfombeny said:

"Nah, Joe. I still can't believe he's gone. I loved this guy's music since day one. R.I.P, grootman😭😭😭."

Seoboro Samuel Malatjie wrote:

"Rest in peace hommie, Dj Phontsero aka Casswell P. Limpopo and Tzaneen has lost an untouchable producer😢 😞 💔🙏."

Khutso K Rakgoale commented:

"I will remember him by the hit Nkatanga and Nako Tsele. Rest well, Casswell.😭😓I am very sad to hear about your passing."

@Lowsheen replied:

💔 “It’s hard to say goodbye to someone I once shared so much with in the music journey. We created, we dreamed, we pushed each other. The industry has lost a true soul, and I’ve lost a brother. May your spirit find peace and your sound echo forever in the hearts of those you touched. Rest easy, my brother 🕊️🎶. Casswell P."

Mzansi pays tribute to Master KG's producer Casswell P. Images: @Am_Blujay and MDN News

Source: Twitter

Khanyi Mbau’s former husband, Mandla Mthembu's dies

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African businessman Mandla Mthembu died aged 68 years on Sunday, 21 September 2025, at a hospital in New York, United States.

On Monday, 22 September 2025, the family, through spokesperson Karabo Mohlala, confirmed Mandla Mthembu's cause of death.

Mthembu was once married to renowned media personality Khanyi Mbau, before relocating to the United States after their marriage crumbled.

Source: Briefly News