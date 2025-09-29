Award-winning SA muso DJ Chymamusique has given his fans an update on his recovery journey

The DJ was involved in a car accident on Saturday, August 30, with DJ Poizen, who sadly passed away

Chymamusique is very active on social media, and his concerned fans have been asking for updates

DJ Chymamusique said he is taking it one step at a time. Image: DJChymamusique

Source: Twitter

South African musician Collen Mmotla, AKA DJ Chymamusique, has given his X fans an update on how he is recovering following the fatal car accident.

The celebrated DJ was in the ICU following a fatal car accident, which claimed the life of fellow DJ and friend DJ Poizen. This devastating news rocked social media and House music lovers.

Taking to X, a fan with the handle, @BantuBo18One, asked him how the recovery process is going. An optimistic DJ Chymamusique said he is taking things slow, but has faith that he will get better soon.

"One week at a time. God is faithful, and everything will make sense. Thanks for checking. It means a lot," he replied.

Following the life-changing ordeal, the musician shared on Twitter that he was going through a huge learning phase, and he is making it a point to educate other people.

"There’s a lot I’m learning through this tough phase and I wouldn’t wanna go 6 feet without sharing it. I know it’s gonna help the next person. Please appreciate where you are in life, a lot can change in a split second. Blessed day ahead. Chat soon."

When he was bedridden, Chymamusique was asked to lay off Twitter, but he said that he is comfortable with interacting with his followers.

"That’s the only place I interact and feel normal because I’m bedridden and don’t wanna sit in silence and be depressed. Is there a bigger problem here maybe?"

Mzansi wishes Chymamusique a speedy recovery

Below are some of the reactions from people online:

@NyakiFrozenFire said:

"God's grace will carry you through."

@Cyamthanda_ stated:

"Good. Sizobalapha until ke sanaaaaaa. (We will be here in the meantime.)"

@pulethamaga wished:

"Speedy recovery to you, brother."

@KkMichi21 prayed:

"Stay strong bro. We thank God for your life."

@ZwoPrudence shared:

"God got you bhuti."

@mel_msane said:

"We thank God for your recovery. Get well soon, brother. Stay strong."

@Tshidijo stated:

"Thank God. Love the sound of this."

RAF lawyers after Chymamusique

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chymamusique gave a disturbing update on his life after he was involved in an accident.

The artist gave a cryptic post after he got discharged from the hospital and shared that he couldn't walk.

Chymamusique posted a photo of himself recovering at home on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, 16 September 2025. He also mentioned that lawyers were chasing after him for RAF life claims. His post read: "Another battle. Lawyers are chasing you for RAF claims, while you are simply seeking physical, national, and mental healing. So, money is really a top priority mo lefaseng (on earth), huh."

