Mahlatse Letoka has opened up since going viral on social media for her 'Rapture' email to her colleagues at KPMG

The former Generations: The Legacy actress broke her silence in a post on her TikTok account on Thursday, 25 September 2025

Fans of the actress-turned-accountant commented on her social media this week to check how she's doing

Well-known Generations: The Legacy star Mahlatse Letoka recently gave an update on 'The Rapture' since her mass email to KPMG employees.

TV and radio personality Dineo Ranaka also recently discussed 'The Rapture' on Instagram following Letoka's email.

Letoka shared on a TikTok video on Thursday, 25 September 2025, that 'The Rapture' is still very much approaching.

"Let us be grateful for the delay, as it is an opportunity to keep preparing. God is faithful," she added.

The South African reports that Letoka has shared that she's perfectly fine and that people shouldn't worry about her.

Social media users respond to Letoka's video

Kairos commented:

"My sister in Christ, I just want to honour your boldness. Many may mock, but heaven is rejoicing over your obedience. Remember, Jesus said, 'Blessed are you when people insult you… for great is your reward in heaven” (Matt 5:11 to 12). Seeds were planted through your courage, even if people don’t admit it now. Stay strong, soldier of Christ. Your labour in the Lord is never in vain. Shalom!"

🦋 Sammie 🧚✨replied:

"I just want to know if you’re doing alright amidst all the chaos 🥺."

ForChrist2024*# wrote:

"This lady is so wise, you should read her Book. It further suggests that the rapture will occur on the 23rd to 24th of September 2025. Much love from your fellow brother. I hope to see you at the banquet😎."

Kat said:

"God bless you. Do not be discouraged."

Hands off Burkina Faso🇧🇫 responded:

"Another date. Guys, please refrain from dates. The bible says no one knows the date and time. He will come like a thief in the night. Just be prepared, he can even come tonight or next year."

User Reggy commented:

"My biggest problem is hw to identify real churches, please come through for me."

Vicky Abraham replied:

"Daughter of Zion, I love you so dearly. You are truly anointed. Highly anointed. You are a blessing to this nation.@Mahlatse Letoka."

Vanessademphow0 wrote:

"We love you. The scoffing has Satan and demons written on it. We love you, si*sy. Jesus Christ loves you, too."

Ntokozo Mapuleng Abraham🇱🇸 said:

"God bless, you, Ausi."

Annie M reacted:

"Are you ok, Mahlatse?🌸"

South African pastors’ predictions of 'Rapture' stir controversy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that 2 South African pastors shared predictions that Jesus Christ would return to the Earth on 23 or 24 September.

The pastors, Joshua Mhlakela and Danie Botha, both claimed that Jesus or the holy spirit communicated the date of the rapture to them.

Social media users made various jokes about the end-time prophecies, as an overwhelming number of netizens doubted the veracity.

