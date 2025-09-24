South African rapper Cassper Nyovest recently reacted to an X user who belittled him on social media

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker was called a boy by an unknown netizen who revealed that they won't be attending the star's Fill Up event

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Cassper reacting to the fan who belittled him

Cassper Nyovest was belittled by an online user. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Tjo, South African hip hop rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has been making headlines for the past few months, and recently he got worked up when an online user belittled him.

On Monday, 22 September 2025, the star who was allegedly scammed by an Uber Eats driver was upset after an unknown person called him a boy on social media. This happened as the online user mentioned that, as Kanye West is reportedly coming to South Africa, they won't be attending Nyovest's Fill Up event in December 2025.

The netizen said:

"Ye is coming and we’re not going to your event, my boy."

This rubbed the rapper the wrong way as he responded:

"I am not your boy!!! #FillUpToyotaStadium."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cassper being belittled

Shortly after the star responded to the computer warrior who called him a boy on social media, many peeps flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@DoctorReign said:

"Mare, this app never ceases to amaze me. Like we can’t keep some of our thoughts in our heads, we must type our stupidity. Is that comment supposed to make Cassper feel bad? It validates only his insecurities and his desire to be seen. Y’all need therapy #FillUpToyotaStadium."

@Uncensored_Rza wrote:

"Is he sure that Kanye is really coming? Kanye is a mental case and can change his mind at the last hour. And the event company from Sharpeville looks dodgy as hell."

@cyka_plata commented:

"Eish, Cassper mfan, if you really had power, that Kanye event shouldn't have been allowed. You still have a long way to go. Good luck performing alone, though."

@Mphoshaheed responded:

"Crazy how our people will rather support overseas people, rather than their own."

@waynezwane57720 replied:

I would support a local artist over Kanye West. Which stadium are you filling up, bro?"

Cassper Nyovest was belittled by a fan. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is Cassper Nyovest?

Born Refiloe Maele Phoolo on 16 December 1990, Cassper Nyovest is a South African rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, record producer, and amateur boxer. He founded Family Tree Records, home to artists like Tshego, Gemini Major, and Nadia Nakai.

A native of Mahikeng, North West, Cassper is 32 years old and his star sign is Sagittarius. Cassper's parents are Muzuki and Letsebela Phoolo. He also has a sister, Tsholofelo, and a brother, Khotso, who tragically passed away in 2003.

Mzansi not fully fond of Cassper Nyovest's new look

Briefly News previously also reported that Cassper Nyovest has been exploring different looks, and his latest sparked quite the conversation. The rapper showed off his new look in 2024 when he stepped out for a party.

Mzansi was divided on his choice of dressing and expressed themselves on social media. People questioned Cassper's look, with many saying the rapper turned into a baddie overnight.

Source: Briefly News