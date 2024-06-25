Cassper Nyovest has been exploring different looks, and his latest sparked quite the conversation

Mufasa recently stepped out for a party, and Mzansi was divided on his choice of dress

Mzansi questioned Cassper's look, with many saying the rapper turned into a baddie overnight

Mzansi threw shade at Cassper Nyovest’s fashion sense. Images: casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest recently sparked a heated debate over his fashion sense when the rapper showcased his latest look for a night out with friends.

Cassper Nyovest shows off new outfit

Cassper Nyovest is enjoying his wealth and it's evident that the rapper has a passion for fashion with all the cool threads he's been rocking lately.

From his brand, Root of Fame, to high-end luxury clothes, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker splurges on the finest garments on the market and is never afraid to show off his style.

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper showed off his fit for his friend Kefiboo's house makeover party in a black and camel outfit.

Mufasa wore a black bomber jacket and paired it with black split-hem trousers and camel Chelsey boots. He accessorised the look with the Burberry Margot sunnies worth over R4K and a DEAD. camo tote bag priced at R2.5K a piece:

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper Nyovest's look

It was a different story online when netizens criticised Mufasa's outfit, with some comparing him to American rapper, Saucy Santana:

Luzanne_Bee was confused:

"So, this isn’t Saucy Santana?"

LordFinesseBots said:

"You can tell that AKA always had Cassper on edge breathing through straws. Now, mans is living his best life, stress-free and being a baddie."

uMaster_Sandz trolled Cassper:

"Cass is so sassy these days!"

aries_rebeld wrote:

"It's giving Rich Aunt vibes."

lord__nino dragged Mufasa:

"You look like a single mom who just got her divorce settled."

