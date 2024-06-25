Kefilwe "Kefiboo" Mabote recently gave her house a fabulous makeover and gave followers a look inside her "new" home

The influencer hosted several socialites for a get-together, including Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo

Mzansi can't get enough of Kefi's stunning space, and praised her attention to detail and, of course, eye for luxury

Kefiboo's home makeover party hosted several socialites who celebrated the influencer's hard work. Images: kefilwe_mabote

Kefiboo recently hosted several socialite friends for a home makeover party after switching up the decor in her stunning abode, from electronic curtains to high-end furniture.

Kefiboo hosts home makeover party

Kefilwe "Kefiboo" Mabote recently completed her stunning home makeover, which she has been updating followers on over the past few months.

A lover of the finer things in life, Kefi shopped for the highest quality furniture to give her house a luxurious feel and match her aesthetic.

The luxury influencer transformed her living and dining rooms and gave her garage a new touch with a self-portrait to keep her new Porsche company.

For her makeover party, Kefi hosted the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai, Boity, Bobby Blanco, and other socialites for a small gathering.

The guests dressed to the nines, and Kefi made them feel at home with a Don Julio 1942 bar and mixologists who kept the drinks flowing.

Mzansi reacts to Kefiboo's home makeover party

Netizens are obsessed with Kefiboo's house, and raved over her style:

South African rapper, Boity, showed love to Kefi:

"Such a beautiful evening! Congratulations on your stunning home, mama."

Mzansi media personality, Ayanda Thabethe, praised:

"Black excellence!"

Local choreographer, Bontle Modiselle, said:

"Congratulations, love."

stephythemakeupartist wrote:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous people!"

prudence_sesinyi was impressed:

"Love it when ladies are winning!"

sinachuma02 posted:

"I love your circle of friends."

