South African influencer Kefilwe "Kefiboo" Mabote recently renovated her house

The star shared a video showing off how her home looked like after she renovated it

Many netizens and followers complimented how lavish and stunning her house looked

Kefilwe Mabote renovates her home. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

South African influencer Kefilwe "Kefiboo" Mabote recently switched things up in her house.

Kefiboo shows off her newly renovated home

The influencer who just got married again in 2023 sure knows how to keep her followers on their toes with her unique content.

The star recently had her fans gushing over her newly renovated house as she showed off how lavish it looked now than it was before. Kefilwe is not the only celeb who showed her renovated place as The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson, who also did so with her master bedroom.

Jefiboo posted a video showcasing the process of the renovation and how it looked before and after the hard work on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Renovation season part 2! I’ve been in full-on hibernation mode, diving deep into the intricacies of interior design. Naturally, my home became my personal showroom! Roped in @wall__interiorssa to transform my walls and ceilings and furniture magic is courtesy of @collaro_furniture . My passion for interior decor is alive and well! What do you think of the new vibes? "

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Kefilwe's house

Many netizens complimented how stunning the influencer's house looked like:

nadianakai wrote:

"Sis! You know I’m obsessed with your house, goals!"

_mfaz_wephepha_ complimented:

"Love the warmth you’ve created stunning. The voice over my babe iyona."

cara_luxe.co responded:

"Your home embodies luxury and comfort."

nomsamadida replied:

"If this isn’t speaking to me to upgrade my home then I don’t know what will. Well done mama, looks stunning."

thato_mash mentioned:

"Obsessed with your coffee table. What a stunning space!"

