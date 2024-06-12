South African vocalist Busiswa has announced her comeback to the music scene

The Lahla hitmaker shared on her Twitter (X) page pictures of herself with her DJ, mentioning that she felt that this was a good time for her to make her comeback

Many fans and followers of the songwriter shared their opinion about her announcing her comeback to the gqom scene

Busiswa has made her comeback in the music space. Image: Image: @busiswaah

After her announcement, South African singer and songwriter Busiswa made social media headlines.

Busiswa makes her comeback to the Gqom music scene

The Lahla hitmaker became a hot topic on social media lately after she allegedly dragged the father of her child, DJ Kaygee The Vibe, to maintenance court for failing to take care of their son.

The star, who netizens thought resembled the legendary Brenda Fassie, recently announced on her Twitter (X) page that she was returning to the Gqom music industry.

He wrote:

"It feels like a good time to get back into Gqom.Watch this space."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Busiswa's announcement

Shortly after the star announced her comeback, many netizens on social media reacted to the news. See some of the comments below:

@Duncan30414908 commented:

"Body is just right for Gqom season to begin. Looking fit! Well done on your hardwork Sisi."

@ei_inga wrote:

"You don't know how much we missed la Busiswa ka 'Midnight Starring, Sesi On' can't wait."

@elias_johnson96 said:

"Good to have you back, Midnight Starring."

@The_Usual responded:

"It's always a good time for Gqom! Let's rock! Please drop something!"

@Amira_M_Patel replied:

"Damn mama yoh I can't wait to learn new dance moves."

@Ndimkaloku said:

"Get the Spring bangers ready!"

