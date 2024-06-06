Busiswa Gqulu was likened to Brenda Fassie in a recent video of herself partying at a nightclub

The Midnight Starring had the club under her control with her dance moves, and netizens claimed she looked like Mabrr

Meanwhile, some critiqued the singer's appearance, saying she looked much different than how they remembered her

Netizens claimed that Busiswa looked like Brenda Fassie. Images: busiswaah, brendafassieofficial

Source: Instagram

Busiswa Gqulu was compared to Brenda Fassie in one of her latest videos. Mzansi claimed the singer/ dancer bore a resemblance to Mabrr, thus igniting a debate about her looks.

Busiswa gets compared to Brenda Fassie

The ever-so-lively, Busiswa Gqulu, had the club shaking recently, and patrons couldn't get enough of her infectious personality.

Coming from a year-long hiatus, the singer has immersed herself in her work, and is living her best life while making a living!

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user Zickiie_S, the singer is seen at a club dancing and partying the night away. The netizen claimed that Busiswa bore a resemblance to the legendary Brenda Fassie:

"Someone said Busiswa looks like Brenda Fassie here."

Mzansi reacts to Busiswa's video

Netizens showed love to Busiswa and praised her undeniable talent:

Africa665 said:

"Such a vibe! One day, we’ll see how multi-talented she is; I hope it comes soon."

IAmShahieda hyped Busiswa up:

"All I know is Bey be running her that cheque every time 'My Power' plays."

KG_ZA2024 praised Busiswa:

"What a legend. I love her so much."

Waandyl wrote:

"I can't stand groovists, but this chick I've always liked."

Meanwhile, some netizens noted Busiswa's weight-loss and grew concerned about her well-being:

Isa_Viya said:

"Something is off!"

Msizie30564546 was curious:

"But, is she okay, though?"

VictorShabanguB asked:

"What happened to her?"

Ntabantab was concerned:

"Haibo! Is she fine, though? Can someone confirm that she's just fine?"

Thandiswa Mazwai shares Brenda Fassie story

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thandiswa Mazwai's hilarious story about Brenda Fassie.

The Bongo Maffin singer revealed that Mabrr once complimented her singing and, in the same breath, threw shade at her hair.

Source: Briefly News