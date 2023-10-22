Busiswa was recently spotted looking snatched at the beach and it's evident she has been putting effort into shedding the kilos

Fans of the musician were amazed by her remarkable weight loss and showered her with compliments

The transformation is undeniable and some people said they barely recognised her in the three pics spreading online

Fans admired Busiswa Gqulu's weight loss transformation. Image: @busiswaah

Source: Instagram

Busiswa showed up at the beach looking like a completely new woman. It's pretty obvious that she's been grinding hard on losing weight.

Three photos of the Lahla hitmaker are making the rounds on the internet, and they've got people talking.

Busiswa's beach snaps

Her super supportive fans were impressed by her weight loss and swooned over her leaner body.

Many people admitted they had to take a closer look to recognise the 34-year-old.

Some ladies couldn't help but feel a twinge of jealousy, wondering how on earth the mother of one managed to slim down so much in such a short time.

Busiswa's weight loss journey

In August, Busiswa shared with her followers on X that she was working on toning her arms. She posted two snaps showing her progress with the caption:

"Once I get arm definition it’s over for you bros "

See the pictures below:

SA raves about Busiswa's slim look

See some of the comments below:

Frans Mazwi stated:

"The lady is doing absolutely well. She is visiting the gym regularly to maintain a new look. Nothing called she's broke."

Sol Kerzner Dinero posted:

"Since she left Kalawa she' went missing."

Kataliya Maila mentioned:

"She looks good✅ but the pressure to lose weight, skin bleaching etc amongst celebrities is just too much. "

Bacebile Dee Kubheka shared:

"I'm so jealous of her, the way I've gained weight."

Ratu Mash added:

"She looks stunning with her new look."

Mavis Raseala asked:

"I don't recognise her anymore, are you sure is her?"

Senelo Rammala wrote:

"She is on a good diet like we doing. Nothing to do with money or mjolo."

Sage Master said:

"We want her old body, not this one."

Busiswa shares her last gift from Riky Rick in a touching final tribute: “He left us all with something”

In another article, Briefly News reported that the late Boss Zonke rapper Riky Rick will definitely be remembered for his kindness. Many people who spoke at his memorial at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg described the rapper as a selfless man who put the needs of others before his own.

Cementing Riky Rick's giving spirit, singer Busiswa said the last time they met; the stylish rapper gifted her his jacket. Riky Rick made a mark on the fashion scene with his eccentric style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News