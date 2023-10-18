A lady has shown how she lost a lot of weight, and it's leaving everyone in Mzansi really impressed

This inspirational woman has battled with weight issues her entire life, and she has finally discovered the key to keeping those extra kgs off

Speaking to Briefly News, Zonke Sibiya said she now aims to empower and educate others on how to maintain a healthier lifestyle

Lady shows off how much weight she lost in a video after 21 months of hard work. Images: @the_real_zonke

Source: TikTok

This determined woman is on a mission to assist others in shedding excess weight and guide them in maintaining a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Lady flexes body

Zonke Sibiya took to TikTok to share a video of how much she has changed since losing weight. Sibiya decided to share her journey with others because she wants to help them lead healthier lives without spending lots of money on products that don't work or going on crazy diets.

She has been struggling with her weight for a long time and has tried many weight loss products that didn't work in the long run.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News Sibiya says:

" I've been overweight and struggling with weight issues for most of my life. I have a history of trying multiple weightloss products.

" I spent so much money on these products that eventually don't work because to maintain the weightloss I would keep having to buy the products.

"I decided to share my weight loss journey with others because I have discovered the most natural way to lose weight, and maintain the weight loss.

I'd really like to empower others with the knowledge I've gained along my journey, so they also can lead healthier lives without paying exorbitant amounts of money for products that don't work or going on crazy fad diets. It is possible, I'm a living testament of that."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi seek weight loss secrets

People throughout South Africa wanted to know her tips for jaw-dropping weight loss. Her journey is an inspiring example of how you can achieve your goals and live a healthier life with determination and the right approach.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Vicky Mncube joked:

"unamanga."

@Beckx shared:

"So you even taller."

@athenkosi_bandla said:

"Usebenzile girl."

@BelleFundo asked:

"Chomi u lost me ko no meat .. alcohol I don’t mind Mara mama Chomi."

@mimiblackfitboutique commented:

"Cries in weight lifting . I sometimes wish I just did cardio. You look amazing. I have another year to actually reach my goals my shape is amazing."

@Tru shared:

"Esh, I'll leave red meat and alcohol after festive season."

