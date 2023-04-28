A TikTok video of a 45-year-old lady's incredible weight loss transformation is trending on the social media platform

The beautiful woman revealed how a health scare made her determined to shed all the kilograms off

Peeps praised her on the weight loss and asked what her secret was, while others applauded her for doing it at a much older age

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A 45-year-old woman from America shows before and after pictures of weight loss. Images: @BethLovesHair/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A 45-year-old woman from America who was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and was extremely overweight shared her incredible weight loss transformation.

The hairstylist shared a before and after video on TikTok, leaving people speechless when she shared the post. It also inspired them to make positive life changes.

The beautiful woman's weight loss saved her life

The woman known as @bethloveshair knew she had turned her life around when her doctor told her that her blood sugar levels were dangerously high and needed a lifestyle change.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Instead of feeling helpless, she took control of her health. The inspirational woman lost over 63 kgs, her blood sugar levels stabilised, and her energy levels improved.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud the lady for taking control of her health

The woman hopes that her story will inspire others who are struggling with Type 2 diabetes and obesity to make positive changes in their own lives. She emphasises that there is always time to take control of your health and that small changes can make a big difference in the long run.

Here are some of the comments:

@Jen said:

"This might be the most jaw-dropping reveal I’ve seen on this app. Props to your dedication and hard work."

@Pearl commented:

"The transformation is crazy. You look so much younger."

@LauraSugsAvery said:

"Amazing. I'm currently your before. Did you reverse your diabetes and cholesterol? Well done."

Woman goes viral on TikTok in jaw-dropping weight loss transformation, users can’t believe its the same person

In other weight loss stories, Briefly News reported about a lady in Australia who lost a massive amount of weight.

The young woman from Australia shared her before and after pictures to show she could transform her life.

Carla Visentin shed so many kgs with hard work and determination. Visentin's old customers did not even recognise her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News