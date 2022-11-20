After years of hard work, a young lady is excited about becoming a medical doctor, obtaining her MBChB from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

The sis shared a few snaps of herself in scrubs, with her medical badge, showing off a huge smile

Mzansi netizens wished the newly qualified doctor well for being a class of 2022 medical graduate and noted that they hoped she’ll continue achieving amazing things

A beautiful young lady was ecstatic about becoming a medical doctor after years of sacrifice and hard work helped her realise the dream

The smart young woman is happy to be a doctor. Image: @VuyiswaNda.

Source: Twitter

The babe posted pictures of herself looking awesome in scrubs, showing off her official nametag after recently completing her final exam for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery qualification from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

Twitter user, @VuyiswaNda, is amped about her new title and could not stop smiling in the photos she posted on the social media platform, with her caption reading:

“It is I, Dr V.V Ndaleni, MBCHB(SMU).”

Here is her post:

Many social media users wished the smart doc well.

Let’s peek at some of the coolest reactions:

@kwayishe2 said:

“Love this for you, my sister. Our lives are in good hands. We need a good government that'll make South Africa a conducive environment for our doctors. We want to be treated by you. We don't want to lose you. Love it.”

@EternalImpacts remarked:

“Congratulations, dokotela, and a warm welcome to the world of 28-hour straight shifts and no designated lunchtime. Enjoy the fruit of your toils.”

@MthethoThaps added:

“Well done. This is so inspirational. You should share your journey with our young girls one day.”

@bazelamakondo11 commended her:

“You have worked hard for it. Keep going. Many happy miles.”

