One medical practitioner posted a video to share her excitement about becoming a junior doctor

The 24-year-old wore her scrubs and stethoscope and looked overjoyed about the prospect of taking on the new role

TikTok peeps wished her well and congratulated her on the hard-fought professional milestone

A dedicated young lady residing in Pretoria took to TikTok to celebrate soon becoming a junior doctor, with her video inspiring many peeps.

tofeolagoke is happy to be a doc. Image: tofeolagoke/TikTok.

The good sis wore blue scrubs and her stethoscope and looked excited about the prospect of starting her professional journey as an entire health practitioner.

Let’s take a peek at TikTok user, tofeolagoke’s post:

It’s wonderful to see a determined lady taking on the medical field and proudly making her dreams come to fruition.

Here are some of the coolest reactions from social media users wowed by her accomplishment:

Buhle Mngomezulu said:

“Congratulations in advance, gorgeous.”

Doyle Souffrant shares a star sign with her:

“Lots of love from one Gemini to another.”

keorapetse923 added:

“You’re so beautiful.”

Siposoxolondamase flirted:

“My sign is Aquarius, babe. Come to your man.”

Makingmomentssa is excited for her:

“A few days to go, girl.”

passionatelycuri6 wrote:

“I wouldn't have made it through my first days at university if it wasn't for you. I'll forever be grateful. You deserve everything that you wish for.”

It's #salem noted:

“I love you, sweetheart. Keep doing what you’re doing.”

Virgoqueenpositive loved her win:

“Congratulations. Keep up the good work.”

Fatimah Jamil commented:

“Beautiful doctor, I’m following you.”

Stunning mom of 1 celebrates becoming qualified nurse, shares cute pics online and sets fire to social media

In another story by Briefly News, a gorgeous young momma is thrilled about obtaining her nursing qualification, sharing her great news online.

Twitter user @nel_benzy looked stunning in the pics she posted on social media, wearing her nursing uniform.

The babe, who looked like a total flame, received so much love from netizens who wished her well and complimented her beauty.

@nel_benzy is thrilled that she can create a good life for herself and her son, despite being a single parent.

