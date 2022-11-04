24-Year-Old Lady in Scrubs Celebrates Soon Becoming Junior Doctor, Receives Much Love Online
- One medical practitioner posted a video to share her excitement about becoming a junior doctor
- The 24-year-old wore her scrubs and stethoscope and looked overjoyed about the prospect of taking on the new role
- TikTok peeps wished her well and congratulated her on the hard-fought professional milestone
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A dedicated young lady residing in Pretoria took to TikTok to celebrate soon becoming a junior doctor, with her video inspiring many peeps.
The good sis wore blue scrubs and her stethoscope and looked excited about the prospect of starting her professional journey as an entire health practitioner.
Let’s take a peek at TikTok user, tofeolagoke’s post:
It’s wonderful to see a determined lady taking on the medical field and proudly making her dreams come to fruition.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Here are some of the coolest reactions from social media users wowed by her accomplishment:
Buhle Mngomezulu said:
“Congratulations in advance, gorgeous.”
Doyle Souffrant shares a star sign with her:
“Lots of love from one Gemini to another.”
keorapetse923 added:
“You’re so beautiful.”
Siposoxolondamase flirted:
“My sign is Aquarius, babe. Come to your man.”
Makingmomentssa is excited for her:
“A few days to go, girl.”
passionatelycuri6 wrote:
“I wouldn't have made it through my first days at university if it wasn't for you. I'll forever be grateful. You deserve everything that you wish for.”
It's #salem noted:
“I love you, sweetheart. Keep doing what you’re doing.”
Virgoqueenpositive loved her win:
“Congratulations. Keep up the good work.”
Fatimah Jamil commented:
“Beautiful doctor, I’m following you.”
Stunning mom of 1 celebrates becoming qualified nurse, shares cute pics online and sets fire to social media
In another story by Briefly News, a gorgeous young momma is thrilled about obtaining her nursing qualification, sharing her great news online.
Twitter user @nel_benzy looked stunning in the pics she posted on social media, wearing her nursing uniform.
The babe, who looked like a total flame, received so much love from netizens who wished her well and complimented her beauty.
@nel_benzy is thrilled that she can create a good life for herself and her son, despite being a single parent.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News