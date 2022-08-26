A gorgeous young momma is super thrilled about obtaining her nursing qualification, sharing her fabulous news online

Twitter user @nel_benzy looked stunning in the pics she posted on social media, wearing her nursing uniform

The babe, who looked like a total flame, received so much love from netizens who wished her well and complimented her beauty

A beautiful mother-of-one from Florida in the United States of America is setting flames to social media with fire pics from her nursing graduation.

Twitter user, @nel_benzy is amped about becoming a qualified nurse. Image: lifeasnel/Instagram and @nel_benzy/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Gorgeous Twitter user @nel_benzy seemed incredibly proud of her milestone and looked super stunning in her nursing uniform, with her look and amazing achievement melting many hearts.

Completing an academic qualification is super tough, and studying with a baby on the hip must be even more challenging.

But this good sis made it happen and is so ready to create a better future for herself and her little boy, who is undoubtedly incredibly proud of his momma.

The caption of the beaut’s post read:

“I just graduated from nursing school.”

Commenting on @nel_benzy’s post, online peeps wished the doting mother well for the future, with some online peeps complimenting the lovely young lady’s beauty.

Let’s take a glimpse at some of the coolest reactions from peeps:

@keseiunna hopes the supermom will achieve great things:

“Aww, you are so gorgeous, love. Congratulations. I hope you succeed and become a traveling nurse.”

@NickWoodworth7 is wowed:

“Congrats! I’m so proud of you!”

@LatanyaSawyer15 would love to see the lovely mom succeeding and earning that moola:

“Congratulations, girly! Now go get that bag.”

@CashonDeckplaya said:

“Congratulations, beautiful.”

@KingJae18464927 reacted:

“Congrats! Big move!”

