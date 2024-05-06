One gogo had the online community in stitches when she asked a family dog not to touch her

The gogo told the furry animal to stay away from her because she did not want to get her clothing dirty

Social media users could not help but find joy in the interaction between the gogo and the mischievous dog

A gogo was recorded telling a dog not to touch her. Images: @toppies6/TikTok, AlexanderKondakov, Getty Images

Source: UGC

A gogo was not playing when she instructed the family dog not to touch her, getting a few laughs from social media users.

On TikTok, @toppies6 shared a video of the comical interaction between the two. In it, the gogo can be heard telling their furry friend that it should not touch her as she was clean.

The sitting dog obediently listens but soon goes against what the gogo says, gently reaching for her apron with its dirty paw. After its mischief, the dog lies on the ground while the gogo continues telling it not to touch her.

Watch the funny video below:

Social media users amused by the gogo and dog

Unsurprisingly, laughing emojis filled the comment section of the hilarious video.

TikTokkers also thought the audio had the potential to become a trending sound on the app, with some already sharing how they would quote the gogo in different scenarios.

Providing a suggestion for what the audio can be used for, @titasata said:

"This could be a sound for when people dress up."

Sharing a scenario of their own, @amantombazane11 wrote:

"My mom when she leaves the house, but the dog is trying to give her a hug."

@foreverjewelxx said of the older lady:

"She's so sassy."

Laughing at the video, @empress_cylena commented:

"You can touch any other day, just not today."

Gogo shares ice lolly with adorable pet dog

In March, Briefly News reported that a viral TikTok video captured a heartwarming moment between a granny and her adorable pet dog.

The gogo took a bite of the cold treat and then gave the fluffy dog a taste. Many viewers swooned over the bond between the two, and animal lovers appreciated how the older woman fed the animal with care and tenderness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News