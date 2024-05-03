A makoti surprised her husband when she used a hot pot instead of an iron to iron her clothing

The husband, who was shocked and amused by his wife's actions, shared that his wife used to judge him for this ironing method

People in the comment section were also amused by the makoti and shared similar stories

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A makoti impressed many when she decided to iron her clothes with a hot pot. Images: @the_sityanas

Source: TikTok

A makoti showed her innovative side by ironing her clothing with a hot pot.

A TikTok video posted on the account @the_sityanas shows the makoti transferring a hot pot from the stove to the ironing board, and it is well on its way to a million views.

The woman then begins to slide the hot pot on her clothing while her husband watches in disbelief and amusement.

The husband, who is laughing at this point, is heard asking his bride what she is doing, to which she replies:

"I learn from the best."

In the caption of the video, the husband wrote:

"She’s adopting habits she once judged me for - ironing with a hot pot."

Watch the video below:

Internet reacts to makoti's ironing method

South Africans in the comment section were nothing short of impressed with the makoti's skills.

A surprised @julsap1980 said:

"I did not expect that. I was waiting for her to take the lid off to show us what she cooked."

Sharing a similar experience with a sad ending, @sbutubutuzondi wrote:

"I once burnt my dress using this method - a brand new dress for an occasion on the same day."

Not for the hot pot method, @rellum45 suggested:

"No, lift the mattress, lay your clothes on the base and put the mattress down. It is the easiest way to iron."

@realjasonlee said to the husband:

"Brother, you must pay lobola twice."

White makoti embraces African culture

In January, Briefly News reported that a white makoti was trending on social media after she shared a post about her day as a city makoti. The woman shocked netizens with her deep love for African women's cultural attire.

Peeps were amazed by her content, which had generated 217.9K views in just one day, along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News