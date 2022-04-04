Daniel Marven shared a clip of goats that made their way into a potjiekos pot and stole the food that was being cooked

The fact that they didn't seem to be bothered by how hot the food must have been or the open flame billowing below led to them being called "witches' goats"

Peeps were amazed to see the goats eating the piping hot meal and shared similar clips of other thieving animals

Daniel Marven shared a video of a small herd of goats that invaded an informal kitchen to steal food. What was baffling was that the goats were seen eating the contents of the meal directly from the steaming pot despite the heat.

In the clip, a narrator is heard expressing his surprise at seeing the brave goats. He hilariously concluded that the goats belong to witches as they did something he had never seen before.

A video of goats eating directly from a steaming pot went viral online as peeps laughed out loud. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were stunned to see the goats helping themselves to the food directly from a cooking pot. Another similar clip was shared in the comment section while others came to the realisation that this is why some people don't eat goat meat.

@DeBongz11 said:

"Hope they're not gonna walk around with a cooked head and grilled feet."

@SefakoX said:

@ktlgmachete said:

"Mara we can score a Chinese tender with this goats."

@Komosasa3 shared a similar clip:

“The gods must be crazy”: Man sells goat for a whopping R500k, Mzansi baffled

In recent times, goats have been the subject of some interesting online posts. According to Briefly News, one man shocked South Africans after revealing just how much his goat sold for.

While the animal does seem large and in charge, many people could still not believe that the male goat sold for a massive R500 000. Heading to his Twitter account, the animal's owner @Zwelinzima1 shared the unbelievable news.

"Another record was broken! Sold for R500 000," he excitedly captioned the post.

He also shared a picture of the brown and white mammal. Clearly, this large animal had a lot of value to someone. South Africans, however, could not believe that anyone would pay half a million rand for a goat!

Source: Briefly News