A young South African musician remixed a Beyoncè song and made it his own after switching up the lyrics

The Mzansi gent kept the original flow but praised brown-skinned women in his language, which resonated with the South African audience

Social media users loved his performance after he shared his now-viral video on TikTok and received a lot of praise

A young South African musician, Luvuyo, gained a lot of attention yesterday after he dropped his own version of Brown Skin Girl.

A young musician impressed online users by turning a Beyonce song into his own. Image: @bigg.sma

Source: TikTok

The youngster mesmerised over 300K viewers online with his extraordinary performance and how he turned a Beyoncè song into his own. He switched up the lyrics and sang the song in his own language.

This touched many South Africans who could still hear the original flow and recognised the original beat. Luvuyo kept the message of the song and praised dark-skinned ladies in IsiZulu as he kept his voice soft and silky.

SA man turns Beyoncè’s song into his own

A lot of South Africans approved of the new version of the song. The original version became an instant hit after it came out in 2019.

The song was part of Beyoncè’s The Lion King: The Gift, which made big waves as the artist included a lot of African talent on the record. South African rapper Anathi Mnyango was also involved in the making of the original song.

Luvuyo’s remix touched a lot of South African people. His voice complemented the beat beautifully, which made his version a joy to listen to. The youngster garnered over 300K views in 24 hours and was showered with massive praise online.

He also impressed himself and captioned his clip:

“No, but I ate this Brown Skin Girl cover. For all the brown-skinned girlies.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to Zulu man’s version of Beyoncè’s song

Social media users loved Luvuyo’s version and shared their thoughts in a thread of 2.2K comments:

A Mzansi gent tweaked a Beyonce song and went viral on TikTok. Image: @bigg.sma

Source: TikTok

@Nomasonto masuku said:

“You and Samthing Soweto would slap, if you had a song together, yho.”

@langamav shared:

“Oh, this slaps.”

@bathong_wena_commented:

“The version we didn’t know we needed. This is amazing, Luvuyo. Well done, my brother.”

@busi zinhle wrote:

“Give this man his flowers.”

@Reona Golozera suggested:

“Let's all tag Beyonce here.”

@Andile praised the chap:

“No man. You're a polished star ready for an international deal and collab with Beyonce. I really wish this trend were wide enough to get you the big breakthrough you deserve. The lyrics are multilingual, with posture and aura. Bro, you belong on big stages, you're super and talented.”

