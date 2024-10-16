A South African lady showed off her stunning vocals in a now-viral TikTok video after hopping on a popular trend

One of the members of Biko's Manna band wowed Mzansi when she flawlessly closed off the famous riff challenge

Social media users were mesmerised by the young woman and complimented her in the most hilarious way

Biko, the daughter of the talented Ayanda Nhlangothi and Sebone Ratanga, blew minds with her angelic voice.

The member of a sibling band shut down a famous musical challenge by acing every note.

SA compliments lady with angelic voice

Biko is the elder of her two brothers, Mfundos and Manna, with whom she started a band with. The young ones started singing at the Maboneng Precinct in Johannesburg.

The trio's parents usually perform with them at events and local gigs. After going viral on TikTok, the trio was discovered and invited to audition for a new season of America's Got Talent.

The music group has performed for over 100,000 people abroad, including at a festival in St. Louis, Missouri. Recently, Biko recorded a solo performance while doing the famous riff challenge, which blew the minds of many.

Her silky voice was a pleasure to listen to, almost like a violin. The 16-second video generated over 3.1 million views.

Mzansi reacts to lady's stunning voice

The woman's voice enchanted social media users, and humorously complimented her in the comments:

@urlovembali07 joked:

"Daniel Caesar posted you on his status."

@₱ɆⱠⱠɆⱤ complimented the singer:

"Sweet voice."

@Susane Regis shared:

"I used to sing like this, but my mom relaxed my hair when I was younger."

@phila commented:

"I used to sing exactly like this, but I got a leg injury, sad."

@Ntando wrote:

"You're showing off."

@Paparazi Mahomza Big warned the young one:

"Do you know Maphorisa? Stay away from him."

@Precious 💫😈 dusted Mzansi:

"I used to sing like this, but now I am single, and I have anger issues."

@vuyi highlighted:

"I'd never keep quiet."

@❤️‍🩹 joked:

"I used to be this good, but I took off my AirPods."

@nomfundoirene asked:

"I used to sing like this when I was in a relationship."

@fyto97 asked:

"How old is she? Having such control is shocking."

@MPHO 🛸 was stunned:

"You have auto-tune in your throat."

