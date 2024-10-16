Multi-award-winning singer Tyla had the crowd eating at the palm of her hand while entertaining fashion lovers in New York recently

The singer performed at the Victoria's Secret new lingerie collection show, entertaining the crowd effortlessly

A video of her performance left Mzansi people proud after it was shared on the social media platform X by a blogger

Tyla's performance at the Victoria's Secret show wowed Mzansi. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Global sensation Tyla has been flying the South African flag high since branching out in the music industry.

The Water hitmaker was one of the highlights at this year's = Victoria's Secrets show in New York after blowing people away with her outstanding performance. A video clip of the performance was shared on X by controversial blogger @musa_khawula.

Victoria's Secrets show performance

Tyla entered the stage wearing glittery lingerie with diamantes and rocking VS's Angel Wings. Her runway walk looked like she had years of experience in the modelling world as she went down to the centre of the stage.

Watch the fantastic video here.

Tyla's performance does not disappoint

After watching the video on @musa_khawula's feed, South Africans praised her for her talent and dedication to her craft. Some also acknowledged the role played by her management team in the comment section, while others were happy to see SA VS model Candice Swanepoel among the models,

User @MALEBO added:

"The “Water” transition? Absolutely classic! Naomi Campbell was found shaking with that walk Tyla did 😭🔥."

User @Lorenzo Diego said:

"Oh man it’s her time to shine, and God is really showing off

User @Khanyisa Nelo detailed:

"She killed it!!! Her energy 🔥🔥🔥."

User @Saiyan Prince 🔥noted:

"Omg, Candice Swanepoel looks so hot 🔥🔥 South African girlies are killing it 🇿🇦."

User @cherishexistence commented:

"Y'all have to admit she's a star 🤧🤧 she's really a star whatever she's doing its working she's made for this."

User @DontYouDare felt proud:

"Powerful. A South African model opening up for Victoria's Secret while a South African performs."

Tyla pulls up in NYC with a giant tiger to promote her new album

In another Briefly News article, Tyla and her marketing team received praise from the online community for her creative marketing strategy to promote her new Tyla Delux album.

The singer pulled up in New York with a giant Tiger in a trailer, moving around the streets.

