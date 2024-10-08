South Africans were happy after seeing the ticket prices for Tyla's upcoming concert

The Water hitmaker's homecoming event has sparked a buzz online, and the affordable entry passes were a huge plus for many

Mzansi showed love to Tyla for understanding the assignment and taking her supporter's pockets into consideration

South Africans are happy with the prices for Tyla's concert. Images: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Gilbert Flores/ Billboard via Getty Images

The ticket prices for Tyla's anticipated concert have been released, and fans said she's a very considerable queen.

Tyla releases concert ticket prices

After announcing the dates of her homecoming concert, Tyla officially released the ticket prices, and many felt they were reasonably priced.

From R500, many South African Tygers will finally get to watch their fave live at either the Grand Arena in Cape Town or the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 5 and 7 December 2024, respectively.

Tickets officially go on sale on 10 October 2024 at 9 AM on Ticket Master, and by the looks of things, fans will need to set their alarms and notifications to avoid missing out on this fantastic experience.

Twitter (X) user moomeenaah shared more details on the ticket prices, which go up to R950 a pop:

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's concert prices

Netizens said Tyla's show was reasonably priced and praised her for taking the country's economic situation into consideration:

mhlangasmuse said:

"She understands the economic situation of SA; it's bad!"

unfortunate_ali wrote:

"She knows the struggle!"

neilwextonedeaf trolled Chris Brown's concert prices:

"She knows how deep our purses go. I can't say the same for the back-flipping robot guy."

terxhaniverse98 posted:

"This is valid!"

saltmaamz praised Tyla:

"She’s such a queen. She knows the country’s economy is trash."

thelionmutters was frustrated:

"My only complaint is the time of month tickets go on sale 'cause it is never close to a payday."

Tyla announces album deluxe version

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's announcement that she would release a deluxe version of her debut album.

The news was met with dissatisfaction as netizens claimed she wouldn't offer anything new in the updated project.

