Tyla shared a snippet of her new song, Push 2 Start, on social media; fans are already sharing their thoughts. The song is from her upcoming Tyla (Deluxe) album, which is scheduled to be released on 11 October.

Fans have shared their thoughts on Tyla's upcoming song 'Push 2 Start'. Image: Gilbert Flores/ Billboard

Source: Getty Images

Tyla previews her upcoming song

Mzansi music lovers are in for a special treat as multi-award-winning star Tyla is preparing to drop more music. The star, who has been making waves locally and internationally, shared a snippet of the song.

The video was reposted on X by the popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, who also shared details about the release date. The post's caption read:

"Tyla previews her new song 'Push To Start' coming off Tyla (Deluxe), due to be released on the 11th of October, 2024."

Fans react to Tyla's news song Push 2 Start

Social media users shared their unfiltered responses to the video, making rounds online. Some praised the singer's pen game and vocals, while others said she must re-record the song.

@ItuTudu commented:

"International song 🎵, South Africans are jealous because they expected Amapiano, it's a beautiful song 🎵"

@kingMorongwa wrote:

"Bathong it's not my type of tea and I have every right to voice it out."

@FootballStage_1 added:

"She must re record its awful."

@Akani2008 noted:

"Trying so hard to be American 🚮"

@bad_option88 wrote:

"I'm not so sure about this one."

@headaches28 said:

"The industry doesn't beat the grooming allegations 🤞🏾.. And the direction they are taking with young Tyla is so bad."

South Africa happy with Tyla's concert ticket prices

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the ticket prices for Tyla's anticipated concert have been released, and fans said she's a very considerate queen.

After announcing the dates of her homecoming concert, Tyla officially released the ticket prices, and many felt they were reasonably priced.

