South African Amapiano duo Major League DJz performed a new song at the New York Times Square

The video they shared on Instagram had their fans jamming and asking for them to release it already

While some people are here for it, others want the men to pack up and come back home

Popular Amapiano duo, Major League DJz has Mzansi amped up for the festive season with their snippet of a new song.

The South African Amapiano music group Major League DJz have some heat on the way. The group, made up of twins Banele and Bandile Mbere, performed a new song in full view of everyone at the New York Times Square.

They posted a snippet on Instagram asking their fans if they are feeling it.

"What feeling does this give you???? New Music Loading," they shared.

Fans react to new Major League music

Mzansi was jamming to the twin's new music, and begging for them to release it already. Although some people are eager for the drop, others want the men to pack up and come back home because of the non-responsive crowd.

edonambona said:

"I hope those people know that they‘re being blessed ✨"

ms andler wadi barcadi gushed:

"2020 type of Amapiano aysuka❤️🙌🔥"

lil_mh_da_huni stated:

"The people. Around you don't appreciate like for free.😢"

dshoww1' said:

"Giving the Amapiano we had during covid 🔥🔥"

tendai_makeri' asked:

"It feels like you should come back to Nairobi 🔥"

muffie07' stated:

"It gives me pain because it’s been long overdue."

@MoMadibi joked:

"It's a hit. But they look like they expect donations there. All they need is a container for cash. They must come back."

@sili_me stated:

"It will be a banger in the UK and here."

Major League DJz slam government over Amapiano

In a previous report from Briefly News, Major League DJz shared their opinion on the Amapiano debate, which caused people to be up in arms on Twitter.

The Amapiano duo questioned why the government had not done enough to support the music genre and pleaded with South Africans to focus more on growing it rather than gatekeeping it.

