Journalist and house arrest detainee Jackie Phamotse went on a livestream where she supported Chris Brown's upcoming concert

The status of Chis's concert is currently unclear after an NGO made attempts to cancel it

The video got Mzansi peeps confused as they're aware that Jackie's conditions have limits and, therefore, are things she can not atten

Jackie Phamotse details why she supports Chris Brown's concert coming to SA. Image: @jackie_phamotse

Controversial blogger and alleged murderer Musa Khawula shared a grabbed recording of the journalist's conversation on the Chris Brown trending topping after an NGO submitted a petition to cancel his South African concert.

The screen grab clip caught the attention of many Mzansi peeps after it was shared on Musa's X under the user handle @musa_khawula.

Jackie shares her views on the concert

In the video, the journo explains that the CB abuse matter being raised now happened over a decade ago. She agrees that it is a sensitive thing before adding:

"Rehabilitation takes some time, and unfortunately, the stigma of abuse will stay with him."

She goes on to share that she disagrees with people who feel that people should not be given second chances, as rehabilitation is a process that happens in society, before adding:

"He's not a risk in terms of abusing women; he's not going to do that in South Africa."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share their thoughts on the video

The clip confused online community members as people knew Jackie was a detainee. Social media users took to @musa_khawula's feed to share their thoughts:

User @Happiness asked:

"Is she not on house arrest, or she'd done?"

User @Humble lady detailed:

"What did you all expect from Jackie? She has seen more than what Chris Brown can do."

User @Bex102 noted:

"Jub Jub was given a second chance."

User @ChrisWithNoViolence added

"She's right though 🤷🏾‍♂️."

User @Ntombikayise Basi

"This is exaclty my chat, I'm against GBV or any violence for that matter, but I’m also against cancel culture especially if someone has done the work and paid for their sins.

User @Kholeka Khumalo02 detailed:

"I don't think you are the perfect advocate for this message. Please, let us just allow the Prof's illustration to wrap up this whole Chris Browns issue. It's done."

Jackie Phamotse promises to reveal more shocking truths

In another Briefly News article, Jackie vowed to expose more celebrity secrets after her sentence, which ends in March 2026, is over.

The author shared that she had files waiting with information that would leave Mzansi jaw-dropped.

