A young woman on TikTok shared with app users the reason why her ex-boyfriend broke up with her

She stated that she used leafy herbs in a pot of stew, which her then-partner thought was muti

Social media users in the comment section could not help but laugh at the unfortunate situation

A couple broke up after the woman used bay leaves in her food, which the man thought was muti. Images: skynesher, joannatkaczuk

Source: Getty Images

Coming from different cultural backgrounds can sometimes lead to misunderstandings in relationships, especially if one partner is unfamiliar with certain practices or traditions of the other.

A woman recently shared that her former boyfriend dumped her after she used herbs in her food, as he mistakenly believed she tried to bewitch him.

Food (and herbs) for thought

A woman using the handle @kgadi_29 on TikTok uploaded a video on the social media platform telling app users why she was single.

In the video, she wrote the following:

"Smiling because life didn't end when I added bay leaves in my stew, and my then-boyfriend dumped me because he thought I was using muti on him. Yes, he was Pedi."

In the comment section, @kgadi_29 laughed and added:

"Why would I even put muti in my spice drawer?"

Watch the video below:

Muti allegations have Mzansi laughing

Thousands of social media users rushed to the woman's comment section to express laughter after seeing the reason for the breakup. Others shared similar comical stories.

@tshehlana61 laughed and told the TikTokker:

"You should've shown him cooking videos on YouTube and TikTok where they add bay leaves."

@mpyana_ya_madisa jokingly said:

"You added bay leaves and got surprised when the bae actually leaves."

@strawberry_palesa shared an experience with their father, saying:

"My typical Zulu dad asked me if I was cooking under a tree."

@rethabileforever said with humour:

"He wanted to leave. He was only looking for an exit plan."

@ntsiki_zulu added laughing emojis when they commented:

"I’d let him go. Imagine having to explain cooking herbs to someone every time you cook."

@kgosigadijoy told the online community:

"It's important to either date within your socio-economic class or to teach your partner."

Source: Briefly News