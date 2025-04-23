A little boy named Zuluboy was unhappy with his mom's English and corrected it in the cutest way

The adorable moment happened during a viral challenge and was shared on TikTok, where the boy frequently appears

Social media users couldn't get enough of the serious toddler, calling him a future teacher and loving his boldness

A toddler hilariously corrected his mom's English after she said she could eat a kid. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Kids will always catch you off guard with their honesty. Zuluboy didn't hold back when he heard his mom say something 'off' during a funny trend.

The clip of the cute interaction between the mother and son went viral after it was shared on the TikTok handle @zuluboy129, entertaining many social media users.

Toddler owns the moment

The clip starts with the mother, who was asked by a follower to try the hunger challenge on her toddler. She says, "I'm so hungry I could eat a kid." Shocked by his mother's statement, Zuluboy asks if she can eat him, wanting to know if she thinks he is food.

Before his mom can respond, he tells her that he is not food and, in his cute broken English, asks if his mom is speaking correct English. Amused, the mom agrees that there's nothing wrong with her English statement, but the boy isn't having it, correcting her on what to say when hungry.

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the cute boy

Social media users flooded the feed, commenting on how funny the clip was. Many people said the little guy was going places with his sharp mind. Some couldn't get over how serious he was about correcting his mom, and others said he had the makings of a real teacher, impressed by how sure he was of himself.

Mzansi jokingly predicted that a young boy would be a teacher after seeing a clip of him schooling his mom on proper English. Image: Lujabe Siphe

User @DinnyDiyo's Sanctuary said:

"🤣I like that he had to confirm if he said it right💖, 'that's the Engrish? That's the Engrish, right?'🤣."

User @gadid26🇿🇦 shared:

"Did he ask if the English is right? 🙉🙉🙉🙉 I am scared for his teachers already, Sheldon Cooper loading 😂."

User @Kamo added:

"Guy straight up questioned your English because what in the world 😂."

User @Marese 🇿🇦 commented:

"Officially my favourite video of 2025 ❤️darling child aaaaah nana ❤️if cute was a person 💙 ❤️Bless you son 😊."

User @thandiwemkwanazi Matha added:

"Ahh, my clever Zuluboy. He knows too much. I'm scared for his teacher."

User @Eulanda Nompumelelo said:

"😂 He has lived before ngeke (never)😂."

