A mom shared a heartwarming conversation with her toddler, as he confidently corrected her about skin colour while sitting in his small chair

In the video shared on Tiktok, the little boy insisted that he and his mom were not black but brown, explaining that he had checked in the mirror and knew for sure

Social media users loved the adorable exchange, with some praising the mom for raising such a smart child and others jokingly telling her to listen to his teachings

A toddler explained to his mom that they were not black, but instead were brown, and made sure she understood. Image: Zuluboy Lujabe

Source: Facebook

Young children have a natural way of expressing their thoughts without any filter, often leaving adults amused or surprised. A loving mom captured one such moment when she shared a video of her son, Zuluboy's TikTok handle @zuluboy129, a page dedicated to his adorable content.

Parenting is full of moments that require patience, and children often see the world in ways that make adults reflect. While raising a child can be challenging, it also brings moments of joy and unexpected lessons.

The boy schools mom about skin colours

In the video, Zuluboy is seen sitting in his kiddies' chair in the lounge as his mom explains how skin colours differ. She tells him that some people are white while she and Zuluboy are black. The toddler, wanting to clarify, jumps in to confirm if she meant black. When she confirms, she confidently corrects her, saying they are brown.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He explains that he looked in the mirror and is certain of their skin colour, adding that all people are brown. Wanting to ensure his mom does not repeat the mistake, he proudly tells her that he is teaching her about skin colour.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the little boy's theory

The clip went viral after it was shared, attracting 510K views, 76K likes and nearly 4.7K comments from social media users who were entertained. Some loved Zuluboy's confidence and intelligence, while others jokingly told the mom to take his teachings seriously.

Many also praised the mom for her calmness and for allowing her son to fully express himself, noting his respectful behaviour too.

A mom listened attentively as his son explained what skin colour he was. Image: @zuluboy129

Source: TikTok

User @Koenasaved said:

"He is Xosa indeed, the Mandela spirit of rectify things of colour and race is apparent."

User @kim.morgs added:

"Oh ndiyamthanda sana, you’re doing such a great job mama! I love how he is able to freely express himself, respectfully so 👏🏾."

User @Olwe.thu said:

"Zuluboy is so cute🥹."

User @Malikhanye Hlwempu shared:

"Zulu Boy has a tough job of raising his mother 😭."

User @15SHA added:

"The shock he got when he heard we are black 😂😂😂 priceless."

User @Siyavuya commented:

"You can not convince him otherwise 😂😂 this boy knows colours 👌🤭."

3 Briefly News articles about young boys

A concerned toddler asked his mom why she had a slender figure and advised her to eat all her food so she could be a big girl like his granny.

A Grade 1 boy was questioned about why he scored zero on a test, and he explained that his brain light switches off when he gets to school and doesn't come back on.

A boy named Zuluboy claimed that dinosaurs took the peanut butter from the kitchen to the lounge after it was seen on his fingers, and social media users jokingly said they believed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News