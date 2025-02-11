Global site navigation

“My Head Goes Off, Doesn’t Stay On”: Grade 1 Boy Explains How He Got Zero on a Test, SA in Stitches
Family and Relationships

by  Bongiwe Mati 3 min read
  • A grade 1 boy humorously explained his zero on a test by claiming he had superpowers but couldn't put his thoughts into words
  • The pupil was still in uniform when he expressed how his brain works in detail in the clip that was later shared on TikTok
  • Social media users could not contain their amusement, flooding the comments section with fondness for the young boy and offering advice

TikTok users advised a young boy's family not to take his blank moments lightly
A Grade 1 pupil asked for advice on how to switch his mind back on in class. @chroniclesofayron
Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming and hilarious moment, grade 1 pupil Ayrin tried to explain to his parents why he got a zero on his test, and his honest explanation entertained many online users.

The video shared on TikTok by @chroniclesofayron went viral after reaching the platform, attracting millions of views, thousands of comments and likes.

Ayron explains how his head works

The clip starts with the young pupil standing in front of his family, still in school uniform, after a long day. He acknowledges his superpowers but struggles to explain the thoughts racing in his head. The well-spoken boy explains that during class, his brain light switches off when the teacher is giving a lesson and doesn't switch back on.

He adds that other kids are fine and get better marks, asking for advice on what to do. Ayron, in his innocent yet candid way, admits that he can not understand anything and asks his parents to have a meeting with the teacher again as he tries to figure out a way to get his brain power back.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the little boy

The video gained 3.4KM views, 279K likes and 12.3K comments from social media users who were rolling with laughter, praising Ayron's humorous charm. Many saw a future lawyer and a politician in the young boy, and others advised the parents to get him Biostrat for concentration in class.

Social media users shared how they sometimes go blank, agreeing with a statement by a young boy
A supportive family listened carefully to their boy's explanation of why he wasn't getting good marks. Credit: monkeybusinessimages
Source: Getty Images

User @Supa Dohzie asked:

"Am I the only one that thinks he's actually a very very brilliant boy."

User @Slay Mom advised:

"Please buy Bio strath for him it helps."

User @Jojo added:

"Imagine Him In marketing, you will buy whatever he is selling 😂😂."

User @Sheila Mthethwa said:

"Mommy you are raising a Politician 🤞🙆‍♂️."

User @Uncle Wallie 🩵 shared:

"I get him. My brain switched off during an interview 😂😂😂😂it got dark."

User @LusandaSolz said:

"I love him ♥️😂😂😂 and he actually wants a solution. Tell him what he must do now please 😂."

3 Briefly News articles about young kids

Source: Briefly News

