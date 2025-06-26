An American man surprised his South African wife by attempting to cook pap for the first time using a newly purchased automatic pap maker while she was at the gym

The innovative kitchen gadget works like a pressure cooker with rotating mixers that automatically stir and cook the maize meal without constant supervision

His wife couldn't believe they managed to make perfect pap without burning it, immediately suspecting someone else had cooked it instead

One man tried cooking for his wife, but this only left her suspicious. Images: @africanamericanfam

A Western Cape-based American dad and his young son decided to surprise mum with a home-cooked meal, but their cooking experiment left her completely baffled.

Content creator @africanamericanfam shared a hilarious video on 24th June showing Adi attempting to make pap for the first time using an automatic pap maker he'd ordered online, with the caption:

"She couldn't believe it! 🤣🔥"

With his wife at the gym, Adi enlisted his son, TJ, to help him test out the new kitchen gadget.

"So my wife is at the gym right now, and something just arrived in the mail that I've been waiting for so long. It's an automatic pap maker," he explained in the video, admitting he had no clue how to make the traditional South African staple.

After waiting 25 to 30 minutes, the machine finished cooking, producing what appeared to be perfectly made pap. The timing couldn't have been better, as Adi's wife walked through the door just as they were checking their creation.

When Adi proudly announced they'd made dinner, his wife's reaction was priceless.

"Who made pap, TJ?" she asked, before turning detective mode on. "Be honest, who came here? No one? Who came here and made pap today?" she questioned, clearly unconvinced that her husband and son could produce such perfect results.

Even after Adi explained about the automatic pap maker, describing it as "like a crock pot but for pap," his wife remained sceptical. She noted that the pap wasn't even burnt, which would typically happen to first-time pap makers, making her wonder if they'd secretly had help.

A US man tried to be sweet, but his wife completely missed the point. Images: @africanamericanfam

Mzansi finds the wife's reaction relatable

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter, particularly relating to the wife's immediate suspicion about someone visiting to help cook.

@Nyammy Mntwana laughed:

"Haibo 'Who Came Here and made pap' instead of 'How Did You manage to make pap?' 🙆🏽😩😭"

@Kirsten Lawrence admitted:

"I only came here to find out what pap is?"

@Toneal Singh related:

"Who came here was going to be my first question too😅"

@Mbambala Khathutshelo demanded:

"The price and location for pap pot, it's a must in a Venda, Tsonga and Pedi house, we eat pap for a living."

@Lee Nyathi joked:

"Who came here and cooked pap? Who cooked TJ😂😂😂"

Technology meets traditional cooking

The automatic pap maker resembles an electronic pressure cooker with an internal pot that fits into an external base. Users simply add water, maize meal, and salt before closing the lid, which contains special rotating mixers that stir the pap as it cooks. The gadget shows how modern technology is revolutionising traditional cooking methods, making dishes that usually require constant stirring and careful monitoring much easier to prepare.

Watch the Facebook video below:

